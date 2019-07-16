Petaluma Intermediates advance to Regionals

Petaluma American’s Intermediate League All-Stars are venturing to far Southwest for the adventure of their young lifetimes.

The Petaluma 50-70 team opens play in the Little League Regional Tournament on Thursday in Nogales, Arizona on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tournament is the last step between the Petaluma team and the Intermediate World Series to be played in Livermore.

But it is a huge step as the Petalumans take on state champions from Arizona, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Southern California and Alaska, along with the host Nogales National Little League.

The tournament is structured differently from the traditional double-elimination format. Each team is guaranteed four pool-play games. Those games are used to seed teams for the single-elimination championship bracket. The championship game is scheduled for July 25.

To get to the Regional finals, Petaluma’s American League team has already won district, section and Northern California tournament titles, going undefeated in each tournament.

The Petaluma team is something unique in that, because the American League has only one team, it is the same team that played during the regular season as Henris Roofing, winning the league and District Tournament of Champions titles. It will be going against All-Star teams from other leagues from throughout the West.

Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens says a number of factors have combined to put the Americans on the precipice of playing in their division’s World Series.

The biggest factor is, of course, talent. They are good. “Our talent is over the top,” Clemmens said. “Our players just keep improving.”

But, it isn’t just the top players like Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev. Jacob Untalan, Kalen Clemmens, Philip Liu, Ethan Arellano, Hayden Back and Jeffrey Rice who have kept the Petalumans unbeaten.

“Our key role players have contributed, and we have played together as a team,” said Clemmens. “They have come together as friends, and they all pull for one another.”

The Petaluma team isn’t likely to wilt under the pressure of the big tournament. Five of the players were members of the Petaluma 12-year-old All-Star team that came within a game of reaching the Little League Regional Tournament last season. “Those players have had 43 consecutive wins,” pointed out Clemmens.

“The whole team remains calm. In the few close games we’ve had, the players were confident. They had the belief they were going to blow the game open with a big inning.”

Petaluma not only has a solid hitting team, but also a deep pitching corps. Throwing strikes is something the Petaluma pitchers have done well for three tournaments. With Liu, Gonzalez-Dachev, Clemmens, Arellano and Rice, the Americans have a nice blend of hard-throwing flame throwers and control specialists who pitch to contact.

Others who have contributed include Gio Burke, Cody Armbright, Felix Visgilio, Sam Larson, Andrew Walker and Nick Camilleri.

It has all added up to a magical season that began as Henris Roofing on the diamond at Prince Park, and has led the same players as the Petaluma American All-Star team on the diamond in Nogales, Ariz.