Petaluma American Tens Little Leaguers still alive

Petaluma American held on to a spot in the Section 1 Little League Tournament for 10-year-olds by splitting its first two games at Horn Field in Napa over the weekend.

The Americans fell behind in both opening games of the tourney, but managed to bounce back to win one of them.

The District 35 champions trailed Alameda, 2-0, on Saturday, but came back strong for a couple of runs paced by a double by infielder

Collin Untalan.

The Americans never looked back behind the steady pitching of Logan Orton and some clutch relief by left hander Adam Mercado, and finished with a 6-3 victory to move into the winning bracket in the first round.

Two well maintained diamonds were in play on Saturday morning with the host District 53 club from Napa edging The District 3 winner in the companion feature.

The only team not in action on Saturday was the District 64 team from Vacaville that was paired with the winning Americans on Sunday afternoon.

“We have to play three games in three days, win or lose, said Petaluma manager Frank Untalan. Vacaville came into the contest

with fresh pitching because of the tournament draw.

Once again, Petaluma fell behind early when starting pitcher Jaime Parker could not get into a rhythm. Two runs crossed the plate on only one base hit followed by bases-loaded walks to force in two runs.

Parker was relieved in favor of Brodie Gallagher who gave up an opposite field fly ball that fell in front of the reaching outfielder for three runs.

The 5-0 deficit was a difficult hurdle for the Americans against big Colin McCottril who kept the margin in order until he was removed after 52 pitches.

Petaluma loaded the bases against McCottril in the bottom of the second and got a clutch single by first baseman Adam Mercado.

Mercado ripped a line drive through the middle of the diamond to score Jacob Dempsey and Rylo Wyre to shave the lead to 5-2.

After a walk to Untalan in the lead-off slot, McCottril wiggled out of further trouble by striking out the final batter of the inning.

Gallagher turned in a strong 75-pitch performance by keeping his team in the hunt with four strikeouts and only two

earned runs.

Vacaville took an 8-2 lead into the final frame when Petaluma loaded the bases again against a couple of relievers.

Orton lofted a fly ball to straight away left field for the final out of the contest.

Vacaville, the 8-2 winner, advanced to face Napa in the winner’s bracket on Monday evening. Three pitchers were used in a winning effort, and none of the three eclipsed the limit that would prevent

him from throwing again in the tournament.

Petaluma was slated to face the winner of the game between the Section 3 and Section 4 champions.

Against Petaluma, the well-drilled Vacaville nine fielded everything flawlessly, and backed up every throw.

The best play of the afternoon, however, was turned in by Untalan at shortstop when he made a diving over-the-shoulder grab to retire A.J. Graham in the top of the third inning.