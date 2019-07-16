Petaluma Intermediates Nor-Cal champions

Petaluma American slugged its way to the Northern California Intermediate Little League baseball title with a resounding 15-1 win over Danville in Stockton on Saturday. It was the second consecutive win by the Americans over the highly regarded Aces and it vaulted the Petaluma 50/70 club into a trip to the regional playoffs to be held in Nogales, Ariz. beginning Thursday.

It will mark the first trip by a Petaluma team to that lofty level of 50/70 playoffs since the Division was created by Little League.

“Danville had the pitcher that they saved for late in the tournament,” said

pleased American manager Blaine Clemmens. “In our first meeting they took advantage of a very tight strike zone, and ran the bases very well. This time we gunned down a couple of runners on the bases and hit the ball very well from the top to the bottom of the lineup.”

Danville put its only run on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning against Petaluma starter Phillip Liu.

The Americans broke open a tight 2-1 contest with a 13-run outburst in the top

of the fifth inning. Seventeen Petaluma hitters paraded to the plate with three of them accounting for a pair of hits in the same frame.

Phillip Untalan, Ethan Arellano and Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev each got two hits before the Aces finally got out of the inning.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev slammed a two-strike pitch over the fence for a grand slam to lead the hit parade for the Americans. Untalan, Kalen Clemmens and Jefferey Rice also chipped in with round trippers for the newly crowned Northern California champions.

Danville came into the contest with momentum after bouncing El Dorado Hills from the Sacramento area, 27-4, in the play-in game on Friday. The Aces, with a background of travel league experience, focus their attention on base running, but didn’t get that chance this time around against the Americans.

Petaluma starting pitcher Phillip Liu limited Danville to only a pair of base hits before the game was called in the fifth inning. Liu had excellent control, and went the distance to get credit for the victory. He finished the game with a total of 88 pitches.

It took a little defense to keep the game close before the big rally. Clemmens set the tone by throwing out a Danville runner at third base.

Liu fielded a sharp ground ball up the middle and chased a runner back toward third and eventually threw him out as well.

Arellano took over behind the plate and ran a Danville runner back toward third base where he eventually made the tag for an unassisted put-out.

“I was very happy with the ability of our kids to execute fundamentally,” noted Clemmens. “We were not intimidated in the field, and forced their pitchers to throw strikes.”