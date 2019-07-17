Petaluma Under 16 softball team in Premier Tournament

Include a dedicated squad of teen softball players among local teams headed to national championship play.

The 16-under Nor Cal Bownet fast pitch softball team will play in the Premier Girls Fast pitch National championship tournament starting Friday in Huntington Beach.

The team is coached by Samantha Banister, one of the best softball players ever to come out of Petaluma. It includes a team of talented players from several different area schools including Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools.

The Bownet team, sponsored by a manufacturer of sporting goods equipment, is the only Northern California team to make the prestigious tournament.

The Premier Girls Fast pitch National Tournament is considered the World Series of Girls Softball and is the ultimate for competitive girls softball teams. It is eight days of top-flight age-group softball.

“It is a big deal,” said Banister. “It is the best of the best, and it gives the players exposure to a lot of college coaches.”

Local players on the team include catcher Hollie Pardini from Petaluma High School; Myranda Lynch, an infielder/outfielder who has attended both Petaluma and Casa Grande; and catcher Skylar Thorpe from Casa Grande.

Other players include Ryan O’Hagan, an outfielder from San Rafael; Micayla Fond, an infielder from San Marin; Mia Pomponio, an outfielder from Marin Catholic; Oliva Franceschi, a pitcher/first baseman from Analy; Tatum Maytorena, an outfielder from Rancho Cotate and daughter of former Casa Grande baseball coach Paul Maytorena; Kilee Kock, an infielder from Marin Catholic; Vivian Johnson, an infielder from Terra Linda and Kayla Dixon, a pitcher/outfielder from Rancho Cotate.

And then there is Paige Nakashima, a infielder who attends Miliani High School in Hawaii, but spent her summer in Marin so she could play with her Bownet teammates for another season.

Banister is proud of not only what her team has accomplished on the diamond, but what her players are doing off the field.

“They are really good kids,” she said. “They are involved in the community. Many of them have jobs and they are all good students.”

The team roster lists not only name, number and position, but also grade point average. No player has a GPA under 3.0 and the team average is 3.5.

This is Banister’s second year coaching the Bownet under 16 group, and the second year it has reached the Premier national tournament. In addition to being a league MVP at Petaluma High, Banister is a former collegiate star at the University of Arizona where she helped the Wildcats win two national championships. She went on to play professional softball. She is currently Director of NorCal Bownet and owner of Bases Loaded West Coast, a training and teaching facility for baseball and softball players.