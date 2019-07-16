Leghorn Legion team heads down playoff trail

The Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team, now managed by former professional baseball player Jeff Inglin with help from Petaluma High coach Jim Selvitella along with Jack Hill, Charlie Parnow and Spencer Finkbonner, begin a playoff run this week they hope will take them to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Leghorns start their quest in the Area Tournament in Woodland today. A win in that tournament assures them a spot in the State Tournament to be played at the Veterans Home in Yountville. In the past, one or two at-large teams from the Area Tournament have also been chosen for State.

Following state, the Regional Tournament, the last step before the World Series, will be played in Fairfield.

Selvitella said pitching will be the key as the team goes into the playoffs. “One of the challenges is to line up our pitching so we have enough to cover everything,” he said.

The Leghorn pitching staff is led by All-Vine Valley Athletic League choices Mark Wolbert and Julian Garrahan of Petaluma High School.

Also ready for mound duty are quality high school pitchers like Nick Kamages and Travis Morgan of Casa Grande, Sam Brown and Marco Zarco from Petaluma and Zeke Brockley of Maria Carrillo.

Also available are Bryce Cannon and Joe Kramer from Maria Carrillo and Justin Thomas and Riley Cronin of Rancho Cotate.

Former Petaluma High standout Nick Andrikin, now at Santa Rosa Junior College, is also a proven mound mainstay.

It looks like a lot, but much will depend on who is available and who is ready to step up when the innings begin to accumulate.

The Leghorn lineup is led by shortstop Joe Lampe, a Casa Grande High School graduate who is headed to UC Davis.

Also included in a potentially strong hitting array are high school all-league selections Nick Orella and Elijah Waltz of Casa Grande along with Jack Gallagher, Brown, Garett Lewis, Wolbert and Zarco from Petaluma High, along with Chris Latorre and Cannon from Maria Carrillo and Kramer and Cronin from Rancho Cotate.