Petaluma Tens’ Section run ends

Vacaville Little League scored early and held off three rally attempts by the Petaluma American 10’s to take a 9-2 win and move to the championship game in Section 1 play at Napa on Tuesday.

Vacaville will face Novato South in the title game on Wednesday needing to win two games to stay alive.

It was the second victory by Vacaville over the Americans, and it ended the season for the feisty Petaluma club that cobbled together nine hits in the final two frames but left too many runners on base to be a genuine threat.

Vacaville jumped to a commanding 7-0 lead behind a solid pitching effort by starter Eric Hayden. Hayden had all the mannerisms of a veteran pitcher, but he had to leave after throwing 66 pitches. Hayden made good use of big roundhouse breaking pitch to continually get out of trouble until the pitch count caught up with him.

Petaluma sprayed nine hits over the Cole Field outfield, but the Americans could not get any runs until they finally generated a two spot in their final at bat. Two bases-loaded situations in the fourth and fifth innings resulted in no runs.

One runner rounded third and was thrown out in the fourth, and a hard ground ball to third with the bases loaded got Vacaville out of danger again.

Finally, in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Americans got consecutive hits by Cash Deering, and Rylo Wyre to plate their first run. The hit by Deering was a solid smash down the first-base line that rolled deep into right field.

Collin Untalan and Adam Mercado hit back-to-back singles to account for the second run of the inning.

A ground ball up the middle ticketed for center field by Jackson Drumm was knocked down by the second Vacaville relief pitcher, who threw to first to end the contest.

Overall in the tournament, the District 35-winning American club won two and dropped two in the Section 1 Tournament before its season came to a close.

Vacaville pounded out nine hits off Petaluma starter Jacob Dempsey and relief pitcher Ethan Rubino. Neither American pitcher hurt themselves by keeping pitches in the zone.

Travis Porter had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the winning Vacaville American team.

Untalan was the leading hitter in the contest with three singles from his lead-off slot in the Petaluma lineup.

Petaluma out-hit the Vacaville team, 11-9, but could not deliver the clutch hits in the late-afternoon game.

Mercado moved from the catcher position to third base for Petaluma, and made two good plays on hard ground balls down the line.

Logan Urton made a stabbing catch at first base, and turned it into a double play by doubling off the base runner in the top of the third inning.

Petaluma might have scored another run in the fifth inning when a base runner was bumped rounding third base, but the umpires ruled that there was no rule violation after a lengthy conference.