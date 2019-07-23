Nor-Cal Speed Boxing continues to grow

Tony Mowers’ dream is growing. His boxing and fitness center, Nor-Cal Speed Boxing, recently completed an expansion that includes the addition of new boxing bags and other equipment along with enough space to allow for a speed lane to improve acceleration.

That Mowers’ Second Street facility is still not only still in business, but flourishing, is a testimony to Mowers’ determination and the passion of a dedicated group of athletes devoted to traditional boxing.

At a time when the focus of man-on-man combat has shifted to martial arts in general and more specifically mixed martial arts, Mowers facility is about boxing.

Not all about boxing. His facility also offers a place for all types of physical training with the emphasis on improving speed, but the full-sized boxing ring stamps it as a training center from youth to professional boxers.

The new space along with a donation the nonprofit organization received from a movie company for allowing it to use the Nor-Cal Speed Boxing’s ring for scenes in a movie, has allowed the gym to continue its development.

While Mowers’ special interest is on youth and offering youngsters an alternative to traditional team sports, Nor-Cal Speed Boxing has attracted several professional boxers and amateurs who are serious about the sport.

Among those who call the gym home are Petaluma’s Mike Russell, who is preparing for an Aug. 24 match in San Mateo; Brian Jimenez, who is training for his pro debut; Jonathon Rubio; and Leonard Davis.

“The pros set the tone,” Mowers said. “They show the kids how to train hard and what it means to put in the work.”

The gym has about 50 people rotating in and out, many of them regulars and some drop-ins. They are of all ages and athletic abilities, ranging in age from 7 to 52.

“We even have an 11-year-old girl in a wheelchair learning to box,” Mowers noted.

Mowers is particularly pleased with the number of youngsters who are learning more than boxing in his gym.

“Our main purpose is to give the kids the support they need to be good people,” Mowers said. “We want to give them self- respect built on a foundation of hard work — to give them tools to succeed in life.”

The professionals training at Nor-Cal Speed Boxing are being coached by Brian Russell, Mike’s father, who also works with the younger boxers.

Boxing is the main attraction, but Nor-Cal Speed Boxing offers training for everyone from all fitness areas and interests, with an emphasis on improving speed.

The speed and much of the training part of the operation is handled by Brandon Singh, a former Casa Grande High School football player. “He is a great trainer and works well with people,” says Mowers.

The expansion, to go along with the ring, added three years ago, makes the current facility a far cry from the empty building that Mowers started with when he, with help from wife, Jill, started making his dream a reality seven years ago.

“It’s a passion for me,” the former high school football coach said of his growing facility. “I’ve dedicated it to my father, Don Mowers, who taught me how to give back to other people. This expansion helps me continue the dream.”