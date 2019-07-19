Petaluma Intermediates bomb Washington, 22-9, in Regional Tournament opener

The Petaluma American Intermediate All-Stars made a big impression in their first game in the West Regional Little League All-Star Tournament, beating the Washington State champion Thunderbirds from the Bellevue Little League, 22-9.

Petaluma continues pool play to determine seeding for the single-elimination bracket play that will send one of eight teams to the Intermediate Division International World Series this evening, facing Hawaii-state champion Maui.

Maui is one of the pre-tournament favorites, featuring two players who played in the Little League Major League World Series in Williamsport last year.

The Petaluma American Little League team for 12-13-year-olds rapped 25 hits in an impressive show of bat muscle, with 11 players getting in on the hit parade in its game against Bellevue.

After getting off to a 2-1 first-inning lead, Petaluma scored five runs in the second and led all the way, although Washington closed the game to 8-5 in the third inning.

Jacob Untalan had a monster bat game for the Americans, going 5-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and six RBIs.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev, Philip Liu, Ethan Arellano and Jeffrey Rice had three hits each. Gonzlez-Dachev also reached base on an error, walked twice, scored four runs and knocked in two. Liu reached on an error, scored three runs and knocked in one. Arellano reached on an error, scored three runs and knocked in three and Rice walked twice, scored a run and knocked in one.

Kalen Clemmens tripled, singled, scored two runs and drove in four.

Cody Armbright, Felix Visgilio, Andrew Walker and Sam Larson each had a hit.

Mindful of the long road still ahead, Petaluma used four pitchers in the tournament, with Liu, Untalan, Arellano, Rice and Hayden Back all taking a turn on the mound.

Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens reports that the players are enjoying the tournament experience and quickly making friends with players from other area, particularly with the players from the Hawaiian team they play today.