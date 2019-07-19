Leghorns off to a good start in Area Tournament

Petaluma opened play in the American Legion Area Tournament in Woodland on Thursday morning in very impressive style with a 13-2 win over Siskiyous Post 122 from Yreka. .

The Leghorns fell behind 1-0 on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, but quickly regrouped after a long solo home run lofted over the left field fence at Carter Field by first baseman Garrett Lewis. Lewis found a two-out pitch up in his wheelhouse and blasted the only homer of the contest to knot the game at 1-1 to help ignite the Petaluma attack the rest of the way.

Petaluma added a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning on RBI hits by Nick Andrakin and Jack Gallagher and were never headed.

A 10-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning against three Siskiyou pitchers put the contest out of reach. Three walks in the frame, and a ringing double down the left field line by Chris La Torre cleared the bases. La Torre, who played at Maria Carrillo, got around on a fast ball and put one out of reach with the runners moving on a full count with two outs.

Fourteen batters came to the plate for the free-swinging Leghorns who appeared more relaxed at the plate as the long inning progressed.

Mark Wolbert and Mario Zarco both moved the line along with run-scoring singles before the final out was recorded in the long inning.

La Torre, Wolbert, Andrakin and Gallagher all came up with a pair of hits for Petaluma. La Torre hit .299 for the Division II runner up Pumas from Santa Rosa last season.

Gallagher, headed for Chico State next baseball season, showed an accurate release behind the plate in gunning down a runner at third base in the fourth inning.

Travis Morgan, who pitched for Casa Grande, hurled the first four innings to pick up the victory. He struck out two batters in the top of the second inning, and appeared to get stronger at the end of the fourth inning.

Zarco came off the bench to finish things up in the fifth inning before the contest was called. Zarco gave up one unearned run when he threw wildly to second base on a comebacker.

The Leghorns got an impressive double play in the final frame on a ground ball to Lewis at first base that was quickly rifled to second. A return throw to Zarco, covering, got Nolan Johnson by a step.

Andrakin, playing at third base, turned in a hustling catch in the top of the third inning. A short fly ball in foul ground was run down by the sprawling Leghorn with his back to the hitter.

Petaluma was slated to meet tournament favorite Humbolt in a second-round game on Friday. The Leghorns must win to keep their hopes alive to participate in the Legion State Tournament in Yountville. Two teams will advance to Yountville from the Area Tournament in Woodland.