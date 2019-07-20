Petaluma Intermediate two-for-two in Regional play.

The Petaluma American All-Star Team made it two-for-pwo Friday in the Little League Intermediate Division Regional Tournament being played in Nogales, Ariz., beating Hawaii state champion Maui, 4-2.

The Petaluma 50/70 team continues pool play tonight, facing Southern California. Like Northern California champion Petaluma, the Southern California team is undefeated, having disposed of Alaska, 17-7, and Oregon, 15-0, in its first two games.

Petaluma concludes pool play Sunday with a game against Arizona. Pool play is used to determine seating for single elimination bracket play that begins Tuesday and concludes Thursday with a championship game to determine the West representative in the Intermediate World Series to be played in Livermore.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev provided Petaluma with three good pitching innings before reaching his 65-pitch limit, and giving way to Hayden Back to carry the Americans through two outs in the sixth inning. Kalen Clemmens finished things off by allowing a single, but striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Petaluma scored a run in the first inning on a double by Jacob Untalan and a Clemmens’ RBI single.

Hawaii counted its two runs in the fourth inning with one run scoring on a passed ball and the other on a balk call.

Petaluma put the game away with three runs in its share of the fourth. Phillip Liu was hit by a pitch, Ethan Arellano doubled and both scored on wild pitches. A third run scored when Sebastian Henry was hit by a pitch,

sacrificed forward by Gio Burke and scored on Back’s double.

“It was a good, competitive, clean game between two talented teams and we met the challenge,” said Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens. “Both teams played good baseball.”

Manager Clemmens said the Americans played quality defense, with the outfielders making clutch catches and Liu doing an excellent job blocking pitches behind the plate.

“They’re grinders,” the manager said about his players. Even when they don’t get hits, they are putting up quality at bats.”