Petaluma still unbeaten in Region Intermediate Tournament

Petaluma American assured itself the No. 1 seed in the Little League Intermediate (50/70) Regional Tournament being played in Nogales, Ariz. by shutting out Southern California, 12-0, Saturday night.

The win gave Petaluma three wins without a loss in pool play with the final round to determine seating for the single-elimination bracket play happening tonight. Petaluma will complete bracket play against the Sierra Vista Little League, the Arizona State champion.

Going into the final round of pool play, Petaluma is the only unbeaten team and has beaten each of the three teams with one-loss records.

Petaluma exploded for eight runs in the third innning and tacked on another in the fourth and three in the fifth to force an early end to the contest via the 10-run rule.

American pitchers enjoyed the big run production, but it wasn’t really needed as Phillip Liu, Jeffrey Rice and Kalen Clemmens combined on a three-hit shutout.

Liu pitched the first two innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. Riced had three whiffs and two walks in two innings and Clemmens struck out the side in the fifth and final frame.

Petaluma broke a scoreless tie with its third-inning outburst. Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev started the rally with a walk, moved up on a wild pitch and scored when Jacob Untalan smashed a one-hot double over the center field fence.

Clemmens then clobbered a home run over the 10-foot high outfield fence.

There followed a succession of errors, hits and even a sacrifice fly by Sebastian Henry.

“There was a little bit of everything,” noted Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens.

For the game, Untalan and Clemmens each had three hits, with Untalan doubling, scoring two runs and knocking in two, while clemmens doubled, homered, scored two runs and knocked in four.

Gonzalez-Dachev had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one.