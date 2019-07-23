JJ SAYS: Petaluma 50/70 run is a big deal

What the Petaluma American Little League Intermediate All-Star team is doing is a big deal.

By the time you read this, the Petaluma team might well be on its way to the Little League Intermediate World Series, and that is definitely a big deal. That tournament is international in scope, with divisions for both international teams and teams from the United States.

So what is Little League Intermediate baseball?

It is baseball under the Little League umbrella for players 11-13-years old, although on the All-Star level, most players are 13, with a few 12s mixed in. The main difference between other programs for post-Little League play is that the Intermediate program uses a compromise-sized diamond with 70-foot base paths and 50-foot pitching distance, and is commonly called the 50/70 division. Full-sized diamonds use a 60-feet, 6-inch pitching distance and a 90-footbase distance. In the Major League Division, runners cannot leave a base until the pitch crosses home plate. Intermediate Division runners may lead-off.

Petaluma has struggled for years to determine how best to handle graduates of the traditional T-ball through Major League (10-12-year-olds) Little League program.

When I was first here way back in the pre-historic ’70s, we played Pony League and eventually transitioned into Senior Little League for 13-15-year-olds. I coached in that league, and discovered that the full-sized diamond is too big for 13-year-olds, and there is a great deal of developmental difference between 13 and 15 year olds.

The 50/70 division seems to be the answer.

The division was created in 2013, and Little League baseball as an organization is embracing the concept. All-Star teams have a full complement of tournaments, beginning with district and running through section, Northern California, regional and right on through a World Series to be played in Livermore.

In the West Regional, where the Petaluma Americans are now playing, are state champions from Washington, Arizona, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon and Southern California, along with Petaluma, the Northern California champion, and a very good host team from Nogales, Arizona.

The West is one of six regions to participate in the World Series along with winners of international regions that include Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Europe-Africa, Latin America and Mexico.

With a multitude of venues, including quality travel-ball teams as player options, Intermediate baseball has had a difficult time taking hold in Petaluma — until this year.

With just one team in the Petaluma American in a district-wide league, the Petaluma American Little League made that team, sponsored by Henris Roofing, the All-Star team. The thing about that Henris Roofing team, managed by Blaine Clemmens, is that it included many players from the Petaluma American Major League All-Star team from the year before that had come within one game of reaching that division’s West Regionals in San Bernardino.

The Intermediate teams have much less history than what people normally refer to as “Little League,” and they certainly garner less attention, but whether or not they advance to the World Series, what the Petaluma Americans have accomplished — winning district, section and Northern California tournaments and going undefeated in Regional pool play — is a big deal.

