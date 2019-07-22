Petaluma Intermediates complete pool play undefeated

After completing a four-game sweep through pool play, Petaluma American’s Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars get a much-needed break before beginning single-elimination bracket play in the West Regional Tournament Tuesday.

Petaluma outslugged Arizona state champion Sierra Vista Little League, 21-12, to claim the No. 1 seed in the eight-team tournament being played in Nogales, Ariz.

Petaluma opens bracket play Tuesday at 8 p.m. against No. 8 seed Oregon needing three wins to reach the Intermediate World Series to be played in Livermore.

Sunday’s game against Arizona was a long marathon affair that didn’t start until after 9 p.m. because of a rain delay in an earlier game.

Petaluma led by nine runs through three innings, but could never slip the 10 runs in front needed to end the game.

Ethan Arellano and Jeffrey Rice each had three hits for the Americans with Arellano scoring three runs, knocking in five and belting a triple. Rice scored four runs and had an RBI.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev had two hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in a run. Kalen Clemmens clubbed two doubles and walked three times, scoring four runs. Hayden Back, Sebastian Henry and Cody Armbright each had two hits and an RBI.

Felix Visgilio pitched for the first time in any of Petaluma’s tournaments, taking a tour on the mound with Arellano, Back and Untalan who nailed things down, allowing no hits over the final two innings with four strikeouts.

Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens noted that, after playing four games in four days and being at the ball park for six hours Sunday, the players were pretty exhausted.

“There was a lot of fatigue,” he said. “We’re going to take it easy today.”