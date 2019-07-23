Fun finds on short Cloverdale River Trail

With Trail Challenge No. 1 under my belt, it was time to get going on No. 2.

Fortunately, a friend who lives in Cloverdale invited my husband and me for a walk on the Cloverdale River Trail, which is listed in the Trails Challenge. This trail parallels the Russian River and is only a little over a mile. It is paved with a few spurs to the river. The trail is a favorite of the local community, and many on the trail greet friends.

As we began our walk from the north end, we noticed large sign boards along the trail. Close inspection revealed that these were story boards — each with a page from a children’s book in both English and Spanish. I recognized these because the Parks Foundation (disclosure: I am on the Parks Foundation board) had funded these projects in several parks for the dual purpose of encouraging youngsters’ literacy and appreciation of nature. This was the first installation that I had encountered.

We read one of the book passages on the story board. “I know the river loves me because I can hear her calling me as soon as I am close,” followed by an activity, “Can you make the sound of a river as you walk on?” We read almost every story board as we walked along, acting out the activities like silly kids.

As we rounded a curve on the trail, we approached a picnic area and spotted a man carrying a large bucket of water to a tree. I had to compliment him on his caring for nature, and he told me about his commitment to this place. He told us he had lost his teenage daughter, Courtney, to cancer, and he and his wife created a special place to honor her. They had built picnic tables and planted trees. We saw the plaque in a table for Courtney: “Life is only as bad as you make it. 1991-2008.” The parents come out frequently to water the trees, plant new shrubs, and clean up the area.

We were moved by their story and their efforts to heal their loss with something positive for their community. I love these special moments that happen when I am in the parks.

We continued on down the trail. There are several interpretive signs that describe the plant and animal life in this riparian ecosystem with photos and text.

The trees are primarily cottonwoods, walnut and oaks. Gopher snakes, rabbits, skunks, hawks, kestrels, finches and more represent the animal kingdom. We had to read all the interpretations.

At the southern end of the trail, we took a right turn on Crocker Road and ambled through the Cloverdale Cemetery, reading headstones that dated back to the 1800s. Volunteers, especially veterans, are active in maintaining the cemetery. There’s a bit of Sonoma County history here.

On our return to our starting point, we took a spur trail to the river to check it out. Our friend told us this is a good spot for tubing and drifting and just cooling off on those hot summer days. There is also a small boat launch for kayaks and canoes, too. Back in the parking lot, we encountered a group of cyclists loading up on food. They were training for their first 100-mile century ride, and had the benefit of a sag wagon for support right here in the park, a perfect setting for them.

This short and easy hike provided more things of interest than expected. That is often what it’s like in our county parks and open spaces.

Now on the Trails Challenge No 3.