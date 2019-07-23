Youngest wrestlers show off their moves

JoaquA-n Raya and Dustin Butts vigorously shook hands and looked at the referee. Both were smiling brightly. Then they got it on. For three 1-minute rounds they grabbed, held, twisted, turned and squirmed, each trying to put the other flat on his back. When it was finished, both were still smiling brightly and anxious to do it again.

The two were seriously playing. For them, it was doing what comes naturally — roughhousing, but now it comes with rules and discipline.

The two beginning wrestlers were part of Match Night, enjoying their first competitive match after five weeks of training as part of the fledgling Petaluma Wrestling Club.

Wrestling night, held in the Kenilworth Junior High gym, gave the young wrestlers between the ages of 6 and 12-years of age a chance to compete against their club mates as they paired off in a series of matches complete with scoring and guest referee Denny Plyler the long-time and legendary Petaluma High School wrestling coach.

Although scoring was kept and at the end of each match, one wrestler’s hand was held high in victory, everyone was really a winner. At the end of the night, each wrestler stepped up on podium and received a certificate and a medal.

One of the best matches of the evening was between 8=year-old McKenna Butts and 7-year-old Cora Raya. Both also wrestled against boys before squaring off in an enthusiastic head-to-head confrontation.

“I’m excited to wrestle,” McKenna said before the competition and her first real match. “I really like to do take downs.”

“I really love wrestling,” said Cora. “I’m excited to wrestle different people.”

Caleb Quinta, 11, was one of the more experienced wrestlers, having competed for two years. “Wrestling is fun,” he said. “It’s a great sport. I especially like to compete against my friends.”

He had his chance when he faced fellow Corona Creek student Luke Naugle in a match where both displayed advanced wrestling skills and techniques.

Wrestling Night was the culmination of the first Petaluma Wrestling Club summer camp, a five-week camp designed by coaches Mike Gardner, Isaac Raya and Steve Butts to introduce youngsters to the sport.

Not only did the three originators work with the beginners, but they were helped by high school and junior high wrestlers who had as much fun as the little guys.

“The best part was watching the high school and middle school kids interact with the kids,” Raya said. “They were very good working with the kids, and the little kids loved them.”

“It was great,” said teen coach Shadynn Baker. “They worked so hard. We saw them grow a lot.”

“It was amazing how quickly the kids picked up wrestling,” said Raya. “In reality they only had eight hours practice spread over five weeks. They all showed signs of how much they learned.

“They really picked it up quickly, they were really receptive to instruction.

“The major credit goes to Mike Gardner and Steve Butts and their work in putting the club and Match Night together.”

Raya said the night was made even more special by having Plyler as referee and the presence of long-time wrestling coach, and one of the sport’s strongest advocates, Mike Butts, on the sidelines.

“This (the Petaluma Wrestling Club) was an experiment and you would have to say it was a success,” Raya said.

Members of the Petaluma Wrestling Club include: Dustin Butts, Justin Chestnut, Ethan Conway, Giovanni DeSurra, Diesel Ganley, Liam Ganley, Mike Gardner, Harrison Gardner, Walker Gardner, Jake Glew, Atlee Goodrich, Keegan Haldeman, Mason Haldeman, Josette Holley, Noah Holley, Gavin Jones, Luke Nauge, Nico Nealon, Caleb Quintua, Cora Raya JoaquA-n Raya, Trenton Rider, Alex Rivas, Milo Santiago, Miggy Santiago, Oliver Smith, Caleb Thornton, Drew Whitacre and Yanno Williamson.