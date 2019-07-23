Leghorns win American Legion Area Tournament

The Petaluma Leghorns senior American Legion baseball team made its first step in playoff competition a giant leap, winning the Area Tournament in Woodland.

Petaluma swept five straight opponents to not only advance to the State Tournament starting Friday at the Veterans’ Home in Yountville, but to advance as the No. 1 seed.

The Leghorns concluded their Area Tournament championship run with an 8-3 win over Humboldt in the championship game on Monday.

Petaluma High graduate Jack Gallagher led the win in the title game. Petaluma was trailing 3-2 going into the sixth frame of a seven-inning game when Joe Kramer, from Maria Carrillo High School, slugged a double. Gallagher followed with a two-run homer and the Leghorns never looked back.

“Jack’s homer sparked us,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella. “After that, we just got rolling.”

Selvitella said the key to Petaluma’s tournament win was the pitching. “It was solid the entire tournament,” he said.

Among those who contributed to the Leghorns’ mound domination were Travis Morgan from Casa Grande, Nick Kamages from Casa Grande, Nick Andrikan from Petaluma and SRJC, Zeke Brockley from Maria Carrillo, Justin Thomas from Rancho Cotate, Riley Cronin from Rancho Cotate and Mark Wolbert from Petaluma. Wolbert was the winning pitcher in the championship game.

Gallagher, who hit two home runs in the tournament, hit well for Petaluma, but he wasn’t the only one swinging a hot bat.

“We hit up and down the lineup,” Selvitella noted.

Among the key hitters were Cramer, Wolbert, Chris Latorre from Maria Carrillo, Andrikan, Mario Zarco from Petaluma and Garett Lewis from Petaluma.

“Those games were a lot of fun because everyone contributed,” said Selvitella. “It was a great team effort.”

The coach said the players are looking forward to playing in the State Tournament and at the Veterans Home, one of the best baseball venues in the state.

“We have a lot of healthy arms, and playing on Friday gives us a chance to get our pitching lineup set,” he observed.

On its way to state, Petaluma beat, in order, Siskiyous, Humboldt, Chico, Fairfield and Humboldt again.