Petaluma wins first bracket game in West Regionals

The Petaluma American Intermediate (50/70) All-Star team moved ever closer to its division’s World Series on Tuesday night, winning its first game in the West Regional Tournament bracket play by beating Oregon, 15-5.

Petaluma was to face Regional Tournament host Nogales, Arizona, on Wednesday, with a chance to play for the Regional championship on Thursday. Results of that game were not available at press time. The Americans, if they win Wednesday, would face the winner of a game between Arizona and Alaska for the title and a spot in the World Series to be played in Livermore.

In other Tuesday games, Arizona came from behind to beat Washington, 8-7; Alaska shut out Hawaii, 2-0; and Nogales defeated Southern California, 9-6.

Petaluma scored in every inning in its win over Oregon, getting three runs in each of the first three innings, adding four in the fourth and finishing things with two runs in the fifth. Gio Burke singled to drive in Cody Armbright with the walk-off run.

Jeffrey Rice gave the Petaluma pitching a big boost by stretching three innings out of the 35 maximum pitches he needed to stay eligible for mound duty later in the week.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev worked one inning and Phillip Liu finished up in the fifth.

The Americans received big bat support from the bottom of their order, with Armbright going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Hayden Back going 1-for-1 with a double and a walk. Felix Visgilio and Nick Camilleri each walked in their only opportunity.

At the top of the order, Gonzalez-Dachev and Ethan Arellano each had two hits, with Gonzalez-Dachev scoring three runs and driving in two, while Arellano also scored three runs.

Jacob Untalan tripled to drive in two runs and also reached base on a walk and by being hit by a pitch, and Liu had a hit, scored a run and drove in one.

Blaine Clemmens was 1-for-1 and was walked three times. He drove in two runs and scored one.

Manager Blaine Clemmens said the Petaluma players are looking forward to a chance to play Nogales, a team they did not face in pool play.

“They are a good team and will have the crowd behind them, but we are looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “We are in good shape with our pitching.”