Petaluma Intermediates one win away from the World Series

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 25, 2019, 3:05PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The Petaluma American Little Leagues Intermediate (50/70) All-Star team moved to within one win of the Intermediate World Series Wednesday night, defeating Nogales, 16-1, in the semifinals of the West Regional Tournament being played in Nogales, Ariz.

The win moves Petaluma into the championship game tonight against Alaska with the winner advancing to the World Series starting Sunday in Livermore.

Alaska shut out Arizona, 10-0, in Wednesday’s other semifinal game. Petaluma did not meet Alaska in pool play, while going 4-0. Alaska was 1-3 in pool play, but beat both Hawaii, 2-0, and Arizona to reach the championship game.

Petaluma scored eight runs in the first inning against tournament host Nogales Wednesday night and romped from there. The Northern California champions added five runs in the second inning, and closed out the game with three in the fourth.

A power-hitting machine the entire tournament, Petaluma really turned up the juice against the host, ripping 15 hits and not striking out once.

The heavy hitting allowed Petaluma to limit its pitchers, meaning all but one hurler is available for tonight’s championship game.

Starting pitcher Phillip Liu worked just an inning and two outs, allowing no runs and two hits with a walk and a strikeout. Ethan Arellano pitched two full innings, giving up the Nogales run on a hit with two strikeouts and Hayden Back struck out the last opposition batter.

Nine different batters contributed to the Petaluma bat attacik, led by Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev and Ethan Untalan who had three hits each, and each drove in four runs.

Kalen Clemmens had two hits, including one that crashed into the fence 280 feet from home plate. He also hit a line drive back to the mound that smashed into the Nogales pitcher just above the knee so hard it bounced to shortstop and was caught on the fly. The pitcher was not seriously injured.

Back was 2-for-2 for the game.

