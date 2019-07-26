Petaluma Intermediate Regional champion

The Petaluma American Little League Intermediate All Stars earned a trip to the International Intermediate World Series Thursday night, defeating Alaska state champion Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League from Anchorage, 15-2, in the West Regional Tournament championship game.

The win advances Petaluma to the World Series to be played at Max Baer Park in Livermore. Petaluma opens the World Series at 3 p.m. Sunday against Central Region champion Highlander Youth Recreation Little League from Georgetown, Ind.

As has been the case for the entire Region Tournament, Petaluma received strong production from the top and heart of its batting order and contributions from others in the Region championship game win.

The top four hitters in the Petaluma lineup scored 10 runs. In their three must-win games in elimination-bracket play, the Petalumans scored 46 runs.

Petaluma’s first six batters in the game all reached base as the Northern California champions scored four runs in the first inning. They added runs in each following frame, closing out the game with three runs in the fifth.

Petaluma’s two pitchers, Jeffrey Rice and Kalen Clemmens combined to allow Alaska’s state champions just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Rice pitched three innings, giving up a run and three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Clemmens also allowed a run and a hit, striking out five and walking one.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev led Petaluma at the plate with three hits, including a double. He scored three runs and drove in four.

Clemmens had two hits, one an inside-the-park home run. He scored two runs and knocked in four.

Philip Liu contributed two hits and caught the entire game while Ethan Arellano singled and walked three times. Jacob Untalan didn’t officially have a hit, but he did reach base four times and scored three runs.

Three players alternated in the No. 7 position in the Petaluma batting order and all three reached base, with Cody Armbright and Felix Visgilio both singling and Sam Larson walking.