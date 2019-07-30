Petaluma’s Duarte Little League district administrator

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
July 30, 2019, 3:15PM

The Petaluma American Intermediate All-Stars have been living a dream this summer as they progressed all the way to the Little League World Series. To reach the World Series, whether it is on the Intermediate (13-14-year-olds) or the Major League (10-12-year-olds) level is one shared by more than 100 million kids throughout the world.

An opportunity to play organized youth baseball doesn’t just happen. It takes a massive organization that is administered almost entirely by volunteers. There is a Little League headquarters with about 100 paid staff members, but the majority of the work is done on the grassroots level by volunteers like Petaluma’s Rick Duarte, the new administrator of California Little League District 35.

Duarte replaced Don Goodman, who held the position for 41 years, overseeing the growth of Little League and the district for four decades.

Now it is Durate’s turn to keep the dream alive for youngsters from 6-year-old to teenagers.

As a financial advisor who runs his own practice, Duarte has the ability to manage his own schedule, but acknowledges that, at times, his volunteer job can require as much or more time than his business.

He has just gone through one of those time-consuming periods as he administered the district’s All-Star tournaments, and helped district teams as they advanced through various tournaments, with one, the Petaluma American Intermediate team, climbing all the way to their World Series.

“The time commitment varies by different times in the year,” he acknowledged. “As I get more familiar with the process, it will be a lot easy to administer things. This year, from May 15 through June was a blur.”

With the District 35 tournament involvement over this weekend with the conclusion of the Intermediate World Series, Duarte can relax a bit as he attends the Little League (10-12-year-old0 Regional Tournament in San Bernardino and the World Series in Williamsport where he will take part in a conference of all district administrators.

Duarte said the key to getting through the tournament time, and for keeping his district functioning smoothly, is to delegate. “I inherited a great staff from Don Goodman,” he said. “They are good people and they know the ropes.”

He has six assistants. All, like himself, are volunteers.

Durate’s District 35 includes 17 leagues that stretch from Laytonville and Fort Bragg in the north to Petaluma in the south, making it one of the largest in the state.

He said that larger communities like Petaluma and Santa Rosa have mostly well established leagues with boards that know how Little League baseball works, while some of the newer boards need a little hand holding.

Duarte said it is important have an open line of communication between the district and the various leagues — to a point.

“I realized that I don’t have to respond to every e-mail,” he explained. “There are things the leagues can handle, and sometimes it is best just to let the little dramas die down.”

He said he it is important to allow individual leagues to have as much leeway as possible. “Each league is unique. The beauty is that they can create the culture they want as long it is within the rules and regulations of Little League.”

But, he added individual league leaders need to know what those rule, regulations and procedures are.

“A lot of problems can be solved with better education,” he said. “I did a lot of training this year.”

He said the success of Petaluma American Little League’s Intermediate All-Star team will help increase the awareness of the programs Little League offers for older players.

“What the American League did is going to help,” he said. “Little League has a successful teenage division that offers a less expensive alternative to travel ball.”

Durate’s district is not without a few problems. His home league, Petaluma Valley Little League, was down to three Major League teams this year, and didn’t field an 11-year-old all-star team this summer.

The commissioner said the problem is more demographics than lack of interest.

He pointed out that the Valley is the smallest of Petaluma’s three leagues, and that a relatively new Little League rule allowing players to play in the area their school is located has probably had an effect.

“Probably redoing the boundaries wouldn’t hurt,” he said.

He noted that Petaluma Valley has added a T-ball program that added 50 players to the league, and will get more of the youngest players involved in baseball.

To say Duarte has been involved in Little League baseball all his adult life would be would not be correct. He started sooner than that.

He played Senior League until he was 13, but was admittedly “a crappy player.”

Still, he loved the game, and at 14 became an assistant Little League coach. When he moved to Petaluma as a 16-year-old he continued coaching and by 19 was on the board of directors.

However, his first love has always been coaching. “I’m a coach at heart,” he said. “I’ve never been and never wanted to be a board president.”

One of his regrets about being district administrator is that he can no longer coach the Valley League all-star team.

Now that Durate’s hectic first tournament season is complete, he can think about taking a couple of summer trips. It doesn’t take a lot of planning. He has been going to the San Bernardino for the Little League Western Regional Tournament since 1988 and on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. since 1989.

