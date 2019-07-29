Petaluma Intermediates drop World Series opener

The Petaluma American Little League Intermediate All-Stars had done unto them what they had done unto so many other teams on their way to the World Series of their division,

Playing in their first game in the Intermediate (50-70) World Series in Livermore, the Petalumans were defeated, 9-3, by the Highlander Youth Recreation Little League from Georgetown, Ind.

The loss was the first in tournament play for Petaluma which had won 19 straight games in the process of winning four straight tournaments to reach the World Series.

The loss sent the Petalumans into the losers’ bracket of the six-team, double-elimination tournament. They begin battling back Tuesday in a 3 p.m. game.

“We didn’t play cleanly,” summed up Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens. “You are not going to play every game cleanly.”

Showing little apprehension over playing on the World Series stage or fatigue from their long tournament run, the Petalumans got off to a good start, building a 3-1 lead through the top of the third inning.

Things began to unravel in the bottom of that third frame when the Indiana state champions forged together a four-run rally on three singles and a pair of walks off Petaluma starting pitcher Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev.

The rabbit-quick Central Region champions ran on every opportunity. For them, station-to-station meant reaching base and quickly stealing to the next available bag.

Petaluma wasted little time scoring its first World Series runs. One out into its first inning, Jacob Untalan shot a solid single into center field. Kalen Clemmens walked and Ethan Arellano dropped a bloop to right field that fell between four Indiana fielders for a hit and a run.

Clemmens scored on a wild pitch after, moving up on Phillip Liu’s fly ball.

The rally might have been even better had Indiana not trapped Arellano off third and tagged him out in a run down.

Indiana go one of the runs back in its first World Series swings scoring on a single sandwiched between two walks and an RBI ground out.

Petaluma continued its early game offense in the third, getting a run when Clemmens scored after being hit by a pitch, advancing on a single by Liu and counting on a hit by Rice.

The hits came off Indiana reliever Tate Timberlake, who then took over the game. Offsetting a swift fast ball with a timing destroying curve, the right hander allowed just two Petaluma base runners in the final four innings. The well-drilled Indiana defense provided solid support.

“He had good location on his fast ball and got his breaking ball over the plate,” complimented Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens.

Petaluma finished with six hits off the two Indiana pitchers, but only one after the third inning.

Arellano put a stop to the Indiana third-inning rally, but was hurt by two Petaluma errors in a four-run Indiana fourth-inning rally that put the game out of Petaluma’s reach.

Clemmens fired his way to five strikeouts over the final two Indiana innings, but by then the issure had been decided.

“In baseball things happen,” said Petaluma manager Clemmens. “We have no excuses. We just got beat. One game doesn’t define you. We had a loss, but we still have a chance to play again.”