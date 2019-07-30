JJ SAYS: Only thing wrong with Intermediate WS is getting there

I suppose Livermore is a nice community. The area surrounding Max Baer Park where the Intermediate World Series is being played is a quiet residential neighborhood, and the couple or residents I chatted with as I strolled to the park seemed accepting of the intrusion of fans from all over the world. I really like the way the town is hosting the Intermediate Little League World Series.

It is getting there that I detest, and that is a word I seldom use. But, I’m not going to moan and groan about Highway 580 the way I have about Highway 680, Highway 80 and any highway south of any bridge that crosses any part of San Francisco Bay.

I’ve griped about it and griped about it, but I still keep adding to the problem by driving solo to any worthwhile sporting endeavor involving a Petaluma team, and the Intermediate World Series is certainly a worthwhile sporting endeavor.

It is unfair to compare the Williamsport, Penn. venue where the 12-year-olds play their traditional World Series, with Livermore’s Intermediate World Series home.

The Williamsport facilty is a complex, with two stadium-like structures for game play, barracks, a practice diamomnd for the players, Little League headquarters and enough fun, games and concessions to rival a carnival, capped off by the Little League Museum.

Livermore’s venue is a tree-shaded city park with canopied bleachers and a surrounding berm that is the preferred seating for the majority of the fans.

The District 57 tournament organizers have done a good job organizing the tournament and tournament officials I talked with were friendly and helpful.

The crowd for Sunday’s game were strong. There was a good contingent of Petaluma rooters, and they seemed to be doing their part to help Little League stay solvent by purchasing hats and T-shirts specifically designed for each team’s fans.

The price tag for clothing items, as well as needed refreshments, is hefty, but you have to keep in mind that Little League charges no admission to any of its events, up to, and including the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The team the Petalumans played — and lost to — Sunday was from a little town in Indiana called Georgetown with a population of somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 depending on which website you check. If they win it will be like a baseball version of Hoosiers. The Central team was also well supported by its fans (read that parents).

I was surprised by the large crowd on hand for the International game between Canada Region champion Lethbridge Little League from Lethbridge, Alberta and Latin American Region Champion Radames Lopez Little League from Guayama, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico team, as you might expect given that area’s infatuation with baseball (think the Alomars — Sandy Jr. and Sr and Roberto, the catching Molina brothers, Giants fan favorite Orlando Cepeda and so many more) won.

But the crowd tosee ch two such diverse teams was impressive, knowledgeable and sportsman like.

Unlike at Williamsport where players stay in barracks and everything is tightly regulated, players in Livermore mingled freely with parents and friends after the game before heading off to their hotel room where they are staying four to a room.

The players seemed more determined than dejected by their first loss in tournament play. Coaches say the they are hanging tight together despite virtually living together for the last month.

The players, while coming together as a team are all different. Some are enjoying the total experience of travel, sightseeing and being feted to parades, goody bags and accolades. Others are in it strictly for the baseball. If they weren’t playing in the World Series, they would be swinging in batting cages. A few are ready to move on, to squeeze in a little summer fun before school starts.

All are forming memories and friendships they will never forget.

