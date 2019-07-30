Junior Leghorn Legion teams win Nor-Cal championship

The Petaluma Leghorns 17-under Junior Legion baseball team, operated through the Athletic Edge summer baseball program, completed a remarkable summer of play by winning the Northern California Championship tournament in Fairfield. It was the second year in a row the Leghorns have won the event.

An opening round pool-play loss, 4-3, to the Pleasant Grove Eagles didn’t deter the Leghorns from their goal.

The team rebounded to defeat the Chico Grey, 7-5.

Petaluma then faced a game against Napa Valley they had to win by at least four runs to secure a spot in the playoff round. The Leghorns responded with the exact amount of offensive production necessary to beat Napa, 7-3, to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The Leghorns rolled into the championship game by soundly beating the Diablo Longhorns. 11-0.

The championship game featured a showdown of local talent as the Leghorns took the field against the West Sonoma County Pioneers.

The Pioneers took an early two-run lead, and built a 3-1 advantage through the top of the fourth inning.

The Leghorn bats came alive for a five-run outburst to take the lead for good.

The Pioneers battled back with two runs to get within one run and make it 6-5 in the top of the sixth, but Petaluma counter-punched with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to create the eventual winning score of, 8-5.

JoJo Soltanizadeh pitched well for the Leghorns, but reliever Evan Johnson came on to earn the win. Russell Friedheim earned the save by getting the tying run at the plate to fly out to right field.

“The guys really worked hard this summer to develop their game. It was fitting for them to go out victorious,” said coach Pete Sikora.

“Every player on the team contributed to the team success. The entire Athletic Edge coaching staff is proud of these guys who will be working their way onto the varsity diamond for both Casa and Petaluma high schools over the next few years.”