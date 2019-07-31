Petaluma Intermediates put on hitting show to win Regionals

The Petaluma American Intermediate (50-70) Little League All-Star team slugged its way to its division’s World Series by winning the West Regional Tournament in Nogales, Ariz. The Region tournament is the only all-star tournament played by the Petalumans that is single elimination.

After winning all four of its games to determine seeding for bracket play, Petaluma knocked off in succession: Oregon, 15-5; host team Nogales National, 4-3; and Alaska, 5-2 for the championship.

Game 1

The Petaluma started bracket play by beating Oregon, 15-5.

Petaluma scored in every inning in the win, getting three runs in each of the first three innings, adding four in the fourth and finishing things with two runs in the fifth. Gio Burke singled to drive in Cody Armbright with the walk-off run.

Jeffrey Rice gave the Petaluma pitching a big boost by stretching three innings out of the 35 maximum pitches he needed to stay eligible for mound duty later in the week.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev worked one inning and Phillip Liu finished up in the fifth.

The Americans received big bat support from the bottom of their order, with Cody Armbright going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Hayden Back going 1-for-1 with a double and a walk. Felix Visgilio and Nick Camilleri each walked in their only opportunity.

At the top of the order, Gonzalez-Dachev and Ethan Arellano each had two hits, with Gonzalez-Dachev scoring three runs and driving in two, while Arellano also scored three runs.

Jacob Untalan tripled to drive in two runs and also reached base on a walk and by being hit by a pitch, and Liu had a hit, scored a run and drove in one.

Kalen Clemmens was 1-for-1 and was walked three times. He drove in two runs and scored one.

Game 2

Petaluma moved to within one win of the Intermediate World Series by defeating Nogales, 16-1, in the regional semifinals.

Petaluma scored eight runs in the first inning against tournament host Nogales and romped from there. The Northern California champions added five runs in the second inning, and closed out the game with three in the fourth.

A power-hitting machine the entire tournament, Petaluma really turned up the juice against the host, ripping 15 hits and not striking out once.

The heavy hitting allowed Petaluma to limit its pitchers, meaning all but one hurler is available for tonight’s championship game.

Starting pitcher Liu worked just an inning and two outs, allowing no runs and two hits with a walk and a strikeout. Arellano pitched two full innings, giving up the Nogales run on a hit with two strikeouts and Hayden Back struck out the last opposition batter.

Nine different batters contributed to the Petaluma bat attack, led by Gonzalez-Dachev and Untalan who had three hits each, and each drove in four runs.

Clemmens had two hits, including one that crashed into the fence 280 feet from home plate. He also hit a line drive back to the mound that smashed into the Nogales pitcher just above the knee so hard it bounced to shortstop and was caught on the fly. The pitcher was not seriously injured.

Back was 2-for-2 for the game.

Game 3

Petaluma earned a trip to the International Intermediate World Series by defeating Alaska state champion Abbott-O-Rabbit Little League from Anchorage, 15-2, in the West Regional Tournament championship game. As has been the case for the entire Region Tournament, Petaluma received strong production from the top and heart of its batting order and contributions from others in the Region championship game win.

In their three must-win games in elimination-bracket play, the Petalumans scored 46 runs.

Petaluma’s first six batters in the game all reached base as the Northern California champions scored four runs in the first inning. They added runs in each following frame, closing out the game with three runs in the fifth.

Petaluma’s two pitchers, Rice and Kalen Clemmens, combined to allow Alaska’s state champions just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Rice pitched three innings, giving up a run and three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Clemmens also allowed a run and a hit, striking out five and walking one.

Gonzalez-Dachev led Petaluma at the plate with three hits, including a double. He scored three runs and drove in four.

Clemmens had two hits, one an inside-the-park home run. He scored two runs and knocked in four.

Liu contributed two hits and caught the entire game while Arellano singled and walked three times. Untalan didn’t officially have a hit, but he did reach base four times and scored three runs.

Three players alternated in the No. 7 position in the Petaluma batting order and all three reached base, with Armbright and Felix Visgilio both singling and Sam Larson walking.