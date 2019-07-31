Johnson makes it two straight wins in Sprint Car main events

Colby Johnson #38 won his second straight Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Photo by Action Captured Images.

Point leader Angelique Bell won her first Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Photo by Action Captured Images.

Johnson, Bell, Machado Win At Petaluma Speedway

Colby Johnson won the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. It was Johnson’s second-straight win as he climbs his way back into championship contention.

Johnson led the race at the start, trailed by point leader John Clark. Only a lap eight yellow flag slowed the race, but Johnson continued to set a rapid pace on the restart. Johnson built a commanding lead by the time the checkered flag waved. Clark enjoyed his best finish of the season in second, followed by Shawn Arriaga, Brent Bjork, Nathan Schank, Joel Myers Jr, Nick Robfogel and Brett Rollag, Johnson recorded the clean sweep with a fast time of 13.312 and an eight lap heat race win. Myers was the other heat winner.

Angelique Bell picked up the win in the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. It was the first win of the season for the current point leader, and she benefited from the bad luck of the two previous leaders of the race. Looking for his fourth win of the season, Bradley Terrell charged into the lead at the start. Reigning champion Shayna Sylvia slipped past Sparky Howard for the second position on lap four. Terrell and Sylvia pulled away from the pack, but Terrell’s run up front ended for a lap 15 yellow flag. Sylvia held the lead ahead of Bell on the restart. On lap 18, Sylvia saw her run come to an end for a yellow flag. Bell held the lead on the restart ahead of Dennis Furia Jr. Howard moved into second a lap later and took up pursuit of Bell. However, Bell would not be denied is she scored the victory, followed by Howard, Seth Wilson, Tony Bernard, Scott Chapeta, Bob Davis, Jessica Walker, Keith Calvio, Furia and Sylvia. Terrell set the quickest time of 11.958, and the eight lap heat race wins went to Terrell and Howard.

Point leader Mitch Machado recorded his seventh 25 lap Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event win of the season. The race was destined to go non-stop, and two-time champion Matt While led early. Machado moved past Shawn McCoy for second on lap two, and the lead two cars began to pull away from a good four car battle for the third position. Gary Adams moved into fourth lap 13 as Machado begin to put the pressure on While for the lead. As they worked lap 19, Machado finally made his winning pass. At the same time, Adams slipped past McCoy for the third position. Machado pulled away just a little bit and scored the win. While settled for second, followed by Adams, McCoy, Steve Studebaker, Danny Naron, Manny Avila, Sid Hess, Austin Ohlinger and Tim O’Hara. Eight lap heat race wins were earned by Studebaker and Machado.

Kevin Miraglio won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. He becomes the fifth different winner in as many point races. The race had eight yellow flags. Mark Hanson led at the start, but he surrendered the lead to Miraglio on a lap four restart. Point leader Chad Matthias followed into second, but Hanson regained second on lap seven. Miraglio kept his cool through three yellow flags during the final 10 laps and brought it home to a satisfying win. Hanson held second until being passed by reigning champion Scooter Gomes on the final lap. Hansen settled for third, followed by Matt Hagermann, John Peters, Matthias, Danny Marsh, Adam Johnson, Mike Affonso and Jamie Faulkner. There were 25 competitors, and the eight lap heat race wins were earned by Hanson, Robert Kocinski, Marcus Hardina and Matthias.

After a one week break, action resumes on August 10 with the annual IMCA Modified Top Dog Nationals event. Also competing will be the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Lumberjack’s Restaurant Super Stocks and Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros.