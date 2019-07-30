Search still on for new Petaluma High AD

With the first day of school less than two weeks away, Petaluma High School is still searching for an athletic director.

Petaluma football coach Rick Krist announced at the end of the last school year that he will be giving up the athletic director position he has held for the last two years.

The job was initially opened up to district employees, and has now been opened to all qualified applicants.

New Petaluma High School principal Justin Mori said he plans to have a “panel,” help with the final selection.

Mori said he is looking for a person who is passionate about students and athletics and who is knowledgeable and organized.

“The AD should be able to not only work with our coaches, but with other coaches and athletic directors,” the principal said.

Mori noted that with the start of school fast approaching, it is important to hire an athletic director quickly. “The sooner, the better,” he said.