Checking the progress at Helen Putnam Regional Park

Although Helen Putnam Park is one of the Trails Challenge options, I had not put it on my list. I thought I should explore other parks beyond my neighborhood. However, I got so much feedback on Putnam — the view of the hillside is scarred, there is work being done at the pond, the new trail is in, the trails are so much better — that I thought I should check it out since I had not hiked it in several months.

My husband, Andy, and I entered the park from the Chileno Valley entrance. Parking there is shaded, and there are no neighbors to annoy. There is always plenty of parking available. We hiked up the paved Ridge Trail, and then took the dirt cut-off to the pond.

Right away, we saw a new trail had been cut going up the hill by the big water tank, and hikers were taking it.

Also, the trail along the west side of the pond had been widened and improved, so we took that one. For a long time, I had wanted to check out the legacy table that had been installed by the pond, and the new trail made access so easy. I love reading the messages embedded in these tables.

We also noted that several unofficial (we call them “bandit”) trails had been closed off around the pond in order to restore the hillside vegetation. I knew from my work with the Parks Foundation that there were going to be quite a few upgrades around the pond — restoring the ecosystem and improving access. The Putnam Challenge Grant from several years ago had made such improvements possible. An anonymous $50,000 was matched by $50,000 in donations (thank you donors), then matched by a state grant for another $100,000.

Our next stop is going to be the new trail coming up from Windsor Drive, so we headed up and over the Ridge Trail, turning left on Filaree Trail. The poison oak was already turning red in areas of sun, so it was easy to spot, but not overgrowing on the trail. There were also lots of patches of star thistle, a very invasive plant. There were welcome signs that some of the dense clusters of dead trees and underbrush had been removed, lessening the fire danger.

Although the Trails Challenge Guidebook says to take Savannah Trail back down, we cheated and took the Arroyo Trail down to the parking lot. They both parallel the creek that runs downhill, one on each side.

On the way down Arroyo Trail, we heard the high pitch of a hawk, perhaps a chick, and stopped to search the trees. All of a sudden, mother swooped in to land on the top branch of a tree up the hillside. Lucky for me I had my small field glasses and was able to see her as she settled into the branches and perhaps a nest. A rare sighting.

I committed to visiting Helen Putnam Park more frequently to see the improvements being made on our local gem and savor the outdoors. Maybe there will even be some trail work days for us to pitch in.