Petaluma Leghorn Legion team state champion

Petaluma’s Leghorn Senior American Legion team battled to win five games in three days to capture the California State Tournament championship.

The state championship moves Petaluma into the Western Regional Tournament beginning Aug. 7 at Fairfield Stadium in Fairfield. Petaluma will play at 4 p.m. against the Utah state champion. The winner of the Western Regional Tournament will play in the American Legion World Series starting Aug. 16 in Shelby, N.C.

The Leghorns had to dig deep to earn their state title and keep alive their hopes of a trip to Shelby after losing their first game in the state tournament played at the Yountville Veteran’s home to Patrick Henry of San Diego, 5-3.

Playing in the losers’ bracket meant Petaluma had to win five straight, a daunting, but as the Leghorns proved, not impossible, task.

Petaluma defeated West Hills on Saturday and on Sunday swept the first of back-to-back doubleheaders, beating Humboldt and Patrick Henry.

Monday, with the Northern California championship and a trip to the Regionals on the line, the Leghorns twice defeated Merced, winning 8-7, and 8-3.

“It was all about the pitching,” said Leghorn assistant coach Jim Selvitella. “Nick Kamages was dominant in the second game, and pitched well for the whole tournament.”

The coach said there was always the feeling in the first game that Petaluma was going to pull out the win.

“Every time they challenged us. we responded back,” he said.

Joe Kramer from Rancho Cotate pitched the win in that game, with Mark Wolbert from Petaluma High, a tournament-long standout both pitching and hitting, earned the save.

After Merced scored five runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead, the Leghorns responded with six runs in the fourth, and held on for the win.

Selvitella said everyone contributed offensively. “We hit up and down the lineup for the whole tournament,” he said.

Hitting highlight was a grand slam home run by catcher Jack Gallagher. “When I hit it I didn’t think it was going out,” said Gallagher who caught every inning of the five-game-in-three days run. “I am so tired I could sleep until tomorrow,” he said after Monday’s two-game sweep of Merced.

Defensive highlight was turned in by second baseman Mario Zarco from Petaluma who grabbed a ball as it popped off of the second base bag with his bare hand and threw the runner out at first base.

After a slow start, the Leghorns came together as their season headed to the playoffs, going 18-3 over their last 21 games P.

Leghorn pitching coach Charlie Parnow said one of the most difficult challenges “was to make sure we had enough pitching to last the tournament.”

Working with the American Legion pitch-count rules, Parnow and team manager Jeff Inglin had to be careful to win each game while saving arms for the next contest. The Leghorns used 10 pitchers in the tournament, including one hurler who had never pitched before.

“Everyone contributed in some way,” Selvitella said.

Members of the team included Nick Orella, Elijah Waltz, Kamages and Travis Morgan from Casa Grande; Gallagher, Sam Brown, Garett Lewis, Zarco and Julian Garrahan from Petaluma High; Zeke Brockley, Bryce Cannon and Chris Latorre from Maria Carillo; Kramer, Justin Thomas and Riley Cronin from Rancho Cotate; and Nick Andrikan, a Petaluma High graduate now at Santa Rosa Junior College.