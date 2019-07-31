Athletic Edge Under 13s win in National Youth championships

The Athletic Edge 13-under baseball team proved it could play with the best in the country in the National Youth Baseball Championships played in New York.

The National Youth Baseball Championships, billed as “The premier travel ball championship” for under 10 through under 14 teams, was played in Yaphank, N.Y. near New York City.

Petaluma’s Athletic Edge went 3-0 to win the Silver bracket for 13-unders. Overall, Petaluma was 4-2-1 in the tournament.

The Petaluma team lost its first two games, falling to the Utah Grays, 15-2, and the Southwest Scrappers, 10-0. It tied the Bombers, 5-5, and beat the Steel Select, 6-4.

Once in bracket play in the Silver Division, the Petalumans romped, beating the Dream Chasers, 7-0, the Crawdads, 10-0, and the CT Bombers, 5-4, for the bracket championship.

Members of the team are Cole Taber, Kayden Murphy, Jack Hu, Lucas Miles, Alex Cruz, Ian Fernandez, Zach Baird, Jordan Giacomini, JT Summers, Kailer Utter, Jack Palmer and Nicholas Bender.