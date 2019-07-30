Beyond the Glory hosts Leghorn benefit

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 30, 2019, 3:41PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Beyond the Glory is stepping up to the plate to help the Petaluma Leghorn American Legion baseball team in its quest for a spot in the American Legion World Series.

On Monday from 6 p.m. until closing, the sports bar and restaurant, 1371 N. McDowell Blvd., will donate 10 percent of all its proceeds to the American Legion team.

The Leghorns have won Area and State tournaments and begin play on Wednesday in the West Regional Tournament, one step away from the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

