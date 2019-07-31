World Series-ending heart hurt for Petaluma Intermediates

The Petaluma American All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League Intermediate (50-70) World Series Tuesday afternoon, losing to Midwestern Region champion Roswell, New Mexico, 10-9, on a dramatic last-inning home run by Roswell’s Jack Peterson.

The loss was the second straight in the World Series, being played in Livermore, by the Petalumans who had won 19 straight games and four tournaments going into the World Series.

The game was a thrilling match that featured a strong comeback by the Petalumans, who trailed 8-1 at one point, before rallying to take a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a run by Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev. He reached base by being hit by a pitch, moved up on another hit batter, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh and final inning, Roswell scored the tying run on a throwing error before Peterson hit a towering home run over the left-field fence for the game-winning run.

Petaluma put a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh, but could not advance him.