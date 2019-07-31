World Series-ending heart hurt for Petaluma Intermediates

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 30, 2019, 7:39PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Petaluma American All-Stars were eliminated from the Little League Intermediate (50-70) World Series Tuesday afternoon, losing to Midwestern Region champion Roswell, New Mexico, 10-9, on a dramatic last-inning home run by Roswell’s Jack Peterson.

The loss was the second straight in the World Series, being played in Livermore, by the Petalumans who had won 19 straight games and four tournaments going into the World Series.

The game was a thrilling match that featured a strong comeback by the Petalumans, who trailed 8-1 at one point, before rallying to take a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a run by Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev. He reached base by being hit by a pitch, moved up on another hit batter, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh and final inning, Roswell scored the tying run on a throwing error before Peterson hit a towering home run over the left-field fence for the game-winning run.

Petaluma put a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh, but could not advance him.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine