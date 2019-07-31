Petaluma Intermediates’ World Series dream ends

A team from Roswell, New Mexico rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn back the Petaluma American Intermediate (50/70) club, 10-9, in the second round of play in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore on Tuesday afternoon.

A long home run over the left-field fence by Jack Peterson of Roswell was th crushing blow in the deciding frame, and Petaluma never recovered.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Americans, who went into the double-elimination tournament with 19 consecutive victories and a claim to the Western Regional crown.

Petaluma fell behind the Southwest titlists 8-1 after two frames, and it was an uphill battle the rest of the way.

The Americans had no quit in them, however, and responded with five runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to knot things up.

A clutch double struck by Felix Visgilio was key in the rally. Visgilio came off the bench with the bases loaded, and he hit a short line drive to the opposite field that plated two runs in an exciting come-from-behind effort by Petaluma. RBI hits by starting pitcher Kalen Clemmens and reliable Phillip Liu kept the line moving.

The Southwest team ran the bases aggressively when it sent 11 players to the plate in the third inning to take what seemed to be a convincing advantage. The Americans had no answer for five stolen bases in the frame.

Petaluma grabbed its only lead of the game by scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth without a base hit. Two batters were struck by errant pitches to put the Americans in a threatening position.

A short passed ball gave Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev an opportunity to break for the plate from third base, and he scored on a close play to give the Americans their only lead of the game at 9-8.

American relief pitcher Jeffery Rice tossed three innings of shutout ball until the seventh-inning rally by Roswell. A wild throw to third base on another stolen base attempt knotted the score at 9-9 before the blast by Peterson. The pitch was up in the zone, and the big stroke by Peterson left no doubt to any of the spectators at Max Baer Park.

Ethan Arellano gave the Americans one final gasp of hope when he was brushed by a pitch and took first base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hard-hitting Kalen Clemmens hit a sharp ground ball back to the pitcher and the game ended on a short toss to first base.

Clemmens, Arellano and Liu all scored two runs each for Petaluma. The left side of the American infield turned in some solid plays down the stretch when the game was on the line.

The win by the team from the Southwest kept its hopes alive. It was poised to face the winner of the Eastern Region and the host District 57 game on Wednesday.

The loss by Petaluma was its second in the double-elimination tournament, ending the Americans’ dreams of winning the World Series.