Petaluma Leghorn Legion team faces the best in the west

Petaluma’s late-blooming Leghorn American Legion baseball team is just getting started in the tournament that could be its conduit to the American Legion World Series.

The road to the World Series will not be an easy one, but then it has not been easy from the start of the tournament season for the Leghorns, who won the Area championship by sweeping five straight games.

They then had to play, and win, five games in three days to take the State championship after they had lost the first game in that tournament.

Now, it gets even more difficult as they face state champions from Nevada (Southern Nevada Tribe), New Mexico (Albuquerque Post 13 Blue Jays), Hawaii (Damien), Colorado (Gene Taylor’s) and Utah (Lone Peak Misfits) along with host team Fairfield Expos in the Western Regional Tournament being played at Fairfield Stadium in Fairfield.

Petaluma was to open the double-elimination tournament Wednesday against the Lone Peak Misfits from Utah. Results of that game were not available at press time.

If the Leghorns win that game, they will play Thursday at 4 p.m.; a loss and they will play Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The tournament continues through the weekend, with the championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. and an if-necessary game at 4 p.m.

Petaluma’s team is coached by Jeff Inglin with help from Jack Hill, Charlie Parnow, Spencer Finkbohner and Jim Selvitella.

Players are primarily from Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools, although valuable help has been provided by players from Mario Carrillo and Rancho Cotate high schools.

To reach the World Series is a difficult proposition as the Leghorns have to go through teams from states where American Legion is big time, with entire communities following their hometown heroes.

Perhaps the best Petaluma Leghorn American Legion team ever not only reached the World Series in 2013, but finished second among the more than 4,000 Legion teams in the country.

Petaluma lost in the championship game that summer, but forced eventual champion Brooklawn, New Jersey to play a second title game by beating the East Coast team in their first meeting.

That Leghorn team featured exceptional pitching from Jimmy Flatt from Sonoma Valley, Brandon Hagerla from Petaluma High and Anthony Bender from Casa Grande.

Hitting was led by Charles Parnow, now a Leghorns’ coach, and Chase Stafford from Casa Grande along with Bender and Ryan Haug from Rancho Cotate.

It was the only local team ever to reach the American Legion World Series.

The host Fairfield Expos have been to the American Legion World Series twice, while the Southern Nevada Tribe won the World Series in 2017.

This year’s Petaluma team has a deep pitching staff, headed by Mark Wolbert from Petaluma, Nick Kamages from Casa Grande and Joe Kramer from Rancho Cotate.

A strong group of hitters includes catcher Jack Gallager and Garett Lewis from Petaluma, Nick Orella from Casa Grande and Chris Latorre from Maria Carrillo.

This is the first time two California teams (Petaluma and Fairfield) have played in the same Regional Tournament. Fairfield won the league with an 11-4 record to Petaluma’s 10-5, but Petaluma knocked Fairfield out of the State Tournament.