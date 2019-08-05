JJ SAYS: Football is slipping, but still high school sports king

It is no secret that I love high school football. I believe it is the ultimate sport for allowing teenagers, boys mostly, but girls also if they have the strength, talent and desire, to learn about themselves and life.

I have often recited the benefits, and lessons to be learned, from football. Teamwork, comradery, dedication, determination, courage and commitment are only a few of the traits that are either taught or exposed by the sport.

Football is also a rallying symbol for the entire school. The social aspects of the game for an entire student body transcend what transpires between the lines.

Even a mediocre football season gives students a rallying point for each home game. A good or great football season can inspire an entire student body or even an entire community.

But, everything comes with a price. For an ever-increasing number of parents and advocates, the potential harm to the participants out weigh the advantages to playing the game. They worry primarily about the long-term effects of blows to the head, although there are also concerns about ankle, leg and other injuries.

Much has been done in recent years to lessen potential head injuries. Helmets are better than ever, with new cushion engineering. Coaches employ new techniques when teaching players how to block and tackle.

But, fear if long-term effects of head knocking or other injuries is only one of many reasons Elsie Allen canceled its varsity football program this season. In fact, I suspect it was one of the smaller concerns that went into the discussion.

Another consideration had to do with the simple fact that football requires hard work, discipline and dedication, something that is lacking in many of today’s Ipad generation.

And, the many who do possess the discipline and dedication to work hard are concentrating on other sports. Many of Elsie Allen’s best athletes are excellent soccer players and are dedicated to that sport. That is a good thing, but it does cut down on the number of athletes who play football.

Other athletes, not only at Elsie Allen, but at all schools, have devoted themselves to a single sport. The days of two-sport athletes are rapidly dwindling and three-sport athletes are an endangered species.

The other factor, and football is certainly not unique, is that it takes a dedicated coach to build a program. For a football program to survive, it takes a coaching staff (more than one coach) to expend a great deal of time and energy for negotiable financial reward and little immediate return. It takes time.

That (time) will tell how successful Elsie Allen’s approach of playing junior varsity only this year to build for a varsity return will be. I’ve seen it work, most notably at Drake High School in Marin County.

Of course, that approach is a short-term solution. It is not sustainable for the simple reason that it precludes seniors from playing. Many teams full of young players can be successful. Look at what St. Vincent accomplished last season, but ultimately, varsity teams need senior leadership.

Can varsity football return to Elsie Allen, or with other teams follow its example and drop football?

Whatever happens, you can be sure that in a couple of weeks, there will be some excited young men on the field at Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent and a large contingent of parents, students and fans in the stands. Football is still king of high school sports.

