World Series journey ‘Different, improbable, surreal’

At first it was “different,” then it became “improbable” and, at the end, it was “surreal.” Those were words used by Petaluma American Intermediate All-Star manager Blaine Clemmens to describe his team’s run to the Intermediate World Series for 11-13-year-olds.

“You don’t really realize what’s going on when you’re in the middle of it all,” said Clemmens. “We would play in one tournament and then it was, okay, now on to the next one.”

For the Americans, it was 11 wins during the regular season to win their league as Henris Roofing, three wins to win the District 35 Tournament of Champions Tournament, three wins to take the District 35 All-Star Tournament, three wins to win the Section 1 Tournament in Concord, four wins to win the Northern California championship in Stockton and seven wins to take the Western Regional Tournament in Nogales, Arizona. That’s 31 straight wins without a loss.

Two losses in competitive Intermediate World Series games, one on a home run in the last inning, did nothing to detract from the Petalumans’ accomplishment.

When it was over, Clemmens was at a loss to explain how it all happened.

“We were just 14 kids who signed up in February, and in August we were playing in the World Series,” he observed. “We only had five kids who had even played on an All-Star team before. There was no rhyme or reason for anything that took place. Our odds were even greater than the Indiana basketball team in ‘Hoosiers.’ ”

It wasn’t like the Americans didn’t have talent. Their top six guys — Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev, Jeffrey Rice, Kalen Clemmens, Philip Liu, Ethan Arellano and Jacob Untalan — were as good or better as a hitting group than any they faced during the entire tournament run.

But it wasn’t just the top guys. Everyone contributed at some point during the summer.

The manager acknowledged, “We didn’t have any overpowering pitchers.”

Yet, Rice, Gonzalez-Dachev, Liu, Arellano Hayden Back and Kalen Clemmens got people out. When the pitching faltered, Petaluma simply out-hit the opposition.

At times, Gio Burke, Nick Camilleri, Sam Larson, Felix Visgilio, Andrew Walker and Sebastian Henry all contributed.

It wasn’t just on the baseball diamond that the Petalumans were challenged. While Little League flew the team from the West Regional Tournament in Nogales to San Francisco, the team had to get to the farthest reaches of Arizona on its own, and that meant a 900-mile caravan (although some families traveled on their own).

Once in Nogales, and through the World Series in Livermore, it was communal living — three players to a hotel room, meals together, excursions together, basically the young teens had to learn how to be on the road.

Blaine Clemmens said the players reacted differently to the grind of the competition and being in the spotlight. “Some were nervous, some were overwhelmed, some were just happy to be there, some were tired,” he explained.

“I told them to ask themselves: ‘Did you prepare yourself every day to do what you needed to do to do what we came to do — which was to play baseball?’ ”

He said one defining moment came when the team was in Nogales and there had been “some nonsense” in one of the rooms. Clemmens took the team to a nearby high school field and gave the players “a Dad talk,” emphasizing the need to make good choices not only on the baseball diamond, but in life.