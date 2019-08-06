First football step is getting to know one another

If local high school football players don’t know their teammates yet, they will by the end of the end of the week as they bond at camps and are tied by the effort of double-day practices.

Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent players are spending a few days “camping” indoors as they get a chance to further get acquainted and at the same time be close enough to football facilities to begin serious preparation for a season that starts in two weeks.

Petaluma

Petaluma’s Trojans moved — lock, stock and coaches — into the school gym Sunday night and started practice early Monday morning with an 8:30 practice. They were back on the field Monday evening for a 4:30 p.m. practice.

A second session of double days was held Wednesday, with an intense day of training on Tuesday.

The effort is needed as Petaluma, like all teams, faces a compacted practice schedule. The Trojans will hold an inter-squad scrimmage at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, and the following Friday face opposition competition when they host their annual four-way scrimmage. This year’s participants will be Windsor, Maria Carrillo and San Marin, along with host Petaluma.

Trojan coach Rick Krist said Petaluma had a good turnout for summer workouts in the weight room.

In addition, the coach noted that the Trojans did well in a good passing league, competing against teams from Rancho Cotate, Casa Grande, Novato and St. Vincent.

Petaluma opens its season at home on Aug. 23 against Tamalpais from the Marin County Athletic League.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande’s Gauchos camped out at Hannah Boys Center on Monday through Wednesday, holding a double-day practice on Tuesday. Beginning Thursday, the Gauchos will work from 5:30 until 8 o’clock each evening.

Casa coach John Antonio reports that the Gauchos had “a good summer. We had a lot of kids involved at all three levels.”

Casa’s weight room was shut down for modifications for most of the summer, but Petaluma High welcomed its rivals to use its facility.

Antonio acknowledged that, in addition to coaching for a successful season this year, he is trying to establish an overall successful program.

“For our seniors, I am their third head coach,” he noted. “We’ll try to limit the changes they have to go through while laying the foundation for a successful system.”

The Casa coach said that while all Casa has good talent on all levels, the Gauchos have a particularly strong group of sophomores.

Casa Grande kicks off its season at home on Aug. 23 against Windsor.

St. Vincent

After evening practices Monday and Tuesday, St. Vincent Mustang players moved onto campus for 48 hours of bonding with the emphasis on fun. The overnighters included, among other activities, food prepared by parents, a swim party at a player’s home and a spirited water battle between players and coaches.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said St. Vincent players had what he called, “A great summer. We had about 30 committed kids in the weight room, and about 45 in all.”

“We will be a lot stronger and in a lot better shape,” Herzog added.

Herzog expects to have about 45 players out for football when everyone reports. However, many are freshmen and sophomores with limited or no football experience.

“We have good leadership and some very good football players,” the coach said. “But we’re lacking in depth. Many of our players are very young and inexperienced.”

St. Vincent has a scrimmage at Analy on Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Its first game is Aug. 23 in McKinleyville.