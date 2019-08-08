Leghorns rally to win first game in Legion Regional Tournament

Petaluma rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to turn back Highland, Utah, 7-3, in the first round of American Legion Regional play at Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Highland, the state titlest from the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, won a spot in the tournament with a record of 23-11.

The poised California state champion Leghorns broke open a tight 3-3 contest by sending nine batters to the plate in the key frame to give them enough of a margin for fourth pitcher Joe Kramer to close out the game with the tying run on deck for Utah.

Nick Orella opened the sixth with a hard ground ball base hit that bounced past the Highland second baseman. The line moved along with a big boost from the HIghland defense when a deep fly ball to center field off the bat of Mark Wolbert

was dropped.

RBI base hits by Nick Andrakin and first baseman Garret Lewis helped give the Leghorns a little breathing room for the final frame.

Both teams used multiple pitchers to protect the pitch count for a possible four-day run in the double elimination tournament. Leghorn starter Andrakin and finisher Kramer both turned in scoreless performances.

Petaluma grabbed an early 2-0 advantage after three innings with single runs in

the second and third. A ground ball single into left field by Mario Zarco got the first run home.

Petaluma attempted to add to its lead later in the third inning, but Wolbert was gunned down at the plate by the Highland left fielder on a base hit by Jack Gallagher.

The Leghorns were gifted with a second run in the third frame when a ground ball hit by Andrakin was thrown wildly to second on an attempted force play. Altogether, the jittery Utah club committed four crippling errors in the contest.

Petaluma gave up the lead when Highland received three consecutive walks by reliever Wolbert. He was replaced by Travis Morgan who was greeted by a two-run double by Gabe Easton of Utah.

Morgan gave up the go-ahead run in the next inning on consecutive base hits, but got stronger as the game moved on to throw shutout ball the rest of the way until he was relieved by Cramer.

Andrakin had three solid innings as the starting pitcher for the Leghorns. He allowed only two scattered hits, and struck out two Utah batters. Cramer tossed the last couple of scoreless frames, and got credit for the victory.

Gallagher and Lewis had a pair of hits each for the Leghorns. Both players had doubles.

The Leghorns were out hit, 8-7, but fielded flawlessly to make the difference in the game. Zarco had four ground ball assists at second base for the Leghorns.

Ethan Lamb had a couple of hits for Utah.

Petaluma was slated to meet Las Vegas, Nev. in the second round of the winners bracket on Thursday afternoon. Highland played in a Thursday morning contest at Yarborough Field in an attempt to remain in tournament play.