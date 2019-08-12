Leghorns Legion World Series dream ends an inning short

A gritty run toward the American Legion World Series came to an abruptly disappointing conclusion for Petaluma’s Leghorns on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten by the Albuquerque Post 13 Blue Jays, 6-5. The end for the Leghorns came on the final day of the West Regional Tournament being played in Fairfield.

The Sunday afternoon loss was particularly painful for the Post 28 Leghorns because they were within one game from playing for the tournament championship and a trip to the World Series opening Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

The defeat, partially constructed by three costly Petaluma errors, became even more bitter for the Leghorns later in the evening when New Mexico knocked off pre-tournament favorite Hawaii, 5-3, to win the West Region title and earn a trip to the World Series.

Petaluma was, in part, the instrument of its own demise, committing three costly errors. A ball kicked around in left field in the third inning allowed New Mexico to score two runs, when it should have been held to one. An overthrow on a pick-off attempt at third by the catcher sent home a run in the sixth, and another errant throw from the infield allowed the game-deciding run to score in the seventh.

For most of the game, the Leghorns appeared to have a slight but decisive upper hand due to the dominating pitching of former Petaluma High and current Santa Rosa Junior College player Nick Andrakin.

The right-hander was pit-bull tough through five innings, allowing two hits in the opening frame, but only two more over the next four innings. He ran into control problems in the sixth and was replaced by Travis Morgan, who got the Leghorns out of a bases-loaded mess after New Mexico had scored twice to tie the game at 5-5.

Andrakin was helped along the way by two double plays, one in the first inning from shortstop Nick Orella to second baseman Mario Zarco to first baseman Garret Lewis, and another in the fifth when Orella grabbed a line drive and doubled a runner off first.

Petaluma had a tough first three innings against Albuquerque starting pitcher Ricky Apodaca, a swift-throwing left-hander. He retired eight of the first nine Leghorns he faced, giving up only a double to Garrett Lewis.

Andrakin faltered a bit in the bottom of the third, yielding consecutive singles to Apodaca, Marquez Munoz and Benito Garcia. Garcia’s RBI single to left was bobbled in the outfield by left fielder Elijah Waltz, allowing a second run to score.

Andrakin, aided by catcher Jack Gallagher’s throw-out of Garcia at second base, struck out two to end the rally.

Petaluma broke through in the top of the fourth, with hits by Andrakin, Gallagher and Waltz providing three scores. One run tallied on a wild pitch, another on Lewis’ sacrifice fly and the third on Waltz’s clutch two-out single.

The Leghorns nursed the 3-2 lead until the bottom of the sixth, when Andrakin walked the lead-off batter in the inning. A single and a force out advanced the runner to third, and he scored the tying run on the overthrow pick-off attempt by Gallagher. Brandon Bagon drove in another run to put New Mexico in front 4-3.

Relief pitcher Morgan kept the rally from getting out of hand by grabbing a comebacker with the bases loaded and stomping on the plate himself for the third out of the inning.

Battling, as they had for the entire tournament run, the Leghorns rallied in the seventh. A walk to Mark Wolbert put the tying run on base. Both Andrakin and Gallagher filed out deep to the outfield before Joe Kramer drew a two-out pass.

With two on, two out and the season on the line, left-swinging Bryce Cannon from Maria Carrillo High School sliced a shot into the right-field corner to score two runs and put Petaluma in front, 5-4.

The Leghorns were just three outs away from a one-game showdown for a trip to Shelby when they took the field in the last of the seventh inning. They never got any closer.

Morgan gave up a leadoff single to Apodaca and then walked Munoz and Garcia.

With the bases jammed, Kramer took the hill. He got Brent Rigtrup to bounce to shortstop replacement Riley Cronin, who tagged second as the game-tying run scored, and then threw wide of first trying to complete a rally-stifling double play as Munoz raced home with the game-winning run and a big, big payment on Albuquerque’s eventual trip to the American Legion’s World Series.