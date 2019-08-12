Petaluma football teams step up tempo with scrimmages

Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent high school football players get a chance to butt heads with players wearing different colored uniforms this weekend.

Petaluma will host its annual four-way scrimmage at Steve Ellison Field on Friday evening with Maria Carrillo, Windsor and San Marin. Junior varsities will start at 5 p.m. and varsities match up at 7. Casa Grande will visit Rancho Cotate to practice against a former North Bay League foe Saturday night at 7 o’clock, and St. Vincent will get its first contact at Analy on Saturday at 10 a.m.

All three Petaluma teams have had limited contact in early practices, and the coaches report they are anxious for contact.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist was pleased with a Trojan intrasquad scrimmage. “It went well,” he said. “There were some good things and some areas we have to work on.”

Petaluma football numbers are up slightly from last season, with 38 players currently on the varsity, 36 on the junior varsity and 30 on the freshman team.

The Petaluma coach has been especially pleased with the work of some of his younger players.

“There are some kids really stepping up,” he said. “We don’t have as many seniors as we had last year, but we have a nice group of kids. They are very coachable.”

“New rules have cut down our contact so we have been teaching the fundamentals of blocking and tackling,” noted Casa Grande coach John Antonio.

The Gauchos did get in some hitting last week with an intrasquad scrimmage.

“The players are anxious, excited and nervous about playing Rancho Cotate,” the coach said. “They are ready to get into some real football. We have been working hard to get to where we are now.”

Antonio said some players have already been stepping up in practice. “We had some guys who are very different football players than they were last year. They are showing us they have to be on the field.”

St. Vincent has also been going slow on contact. The Mustangs went through drills and followed it up with what coach Trent Herzog called a “light” intrasquad scrimmage last week and are now are ready to step up the tempo against Analy.

Herzog said his team is ready for the first real hitting. “We are a lot further ahead than we were last year,” he said.

“Some of our young kids are really stepping up. We’ve had some freshmen and sophomores who are really making progress.”