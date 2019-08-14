A long trail for Petaluma Leghorns in American Legion Regionals

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 13, 2019, 5:21PM

The Petaluma Leghorn journey through the Western Regional Tournament was grueling and twisting, testing both the players’ physical and mental endurance.

After winning both Area and State Tournaments, the Leghorns played five games in five games in near triple-digit heat in Fairfield against the best American Legion teams from Hawaii to Utah.

Petaluma’s run ended one game away from the championship game when it was eliminated in the semifinals by New Mexico, 6-5.

There was a lot of baseball played leading up to that final game.

Here’s how the Leghorns battled their way to the tournament’s final day:

Game one

Petaluma rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to turn back Highland, Utah, 7-3, in their first Region game.

Highland, the state titlest from the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, won a spot in the tournament with a record of 23-11.

The poised California state champion Leghorns broke open a tight 3-3 contest by sending nine batters to the plate in the key frame to give them enough of a margin for fourth pitcher Joe Kramer to close out the game with the tying run on deck for Utah.

Nick Orella opened the sixth with a hard ground ball base hit that bounced past the Highland second baseman. The line moved along with a big boost from the Highland defense when a deep fly ball to center field off the bat of Mark Wolbert was dropped.

RBI base hits by Nick Andrakin and first baseman Garret Lewis helped give the Leghorns a little breathing room for the final frame.

Both teams used multiple pitchers to protect the pitch count for a possible four-day run in the double elimination tournament. Leghorn starter Andrakin and finisher Kramer both turned in scoreless performances.

Petaluma grabbed an early 2-0 advantage after three innings with single runs in the second and third. A ground ball single into left field by Mario Zarco got the first run home.

Petaluma attempted to add to its lead later in the third inning, but Wolbert was gunned down at the plate by the Highland left fielder on a base hit by Jack Gallagher.

The Leghorns were gifted with a second run in the third frame when a ground ball hit by Andrakin was thrown wildly to second on an attempted force play. Altogether, the jittery Utah club committed four crippling errors in the contest.

Petaluma gave up the lead when Highland received three consecutive walks by reliever Wolbert. He was replaced by Travis Morgan who was greeted by a two-run double by Gabe Easton of Utah.

Morgan gave up the go-ahead run in the next inning on consecutive base hits, but got stronger as the game moved on to throw shutout ball the rest of the way until he was relieved by Kramer.

Andrakin had three solid innings as the starting pitcher for the Leghorns. He allowed only two scattered hits, and struck out two Utah batters. Kramer tossed the last couple of scoreless frames, and got credit for the victory.

Gallagher and Lewis had a pair of hits each for the Leghorns. Both players had doubles.

The Leghorns were out hit, 8-7, but fielded flawlessly to make the difference in the game. Zarco had four ground ball assists at second base for the Leghorns.

Ethan Lamb had a couple of hits for Utah.

Game two

The road got bumpy for the Leghorns in their second game when they were shut down by Nevada state champion Henderson Post 40, 4-2.

Henderson pitcher Demetrius Vigil held the normally hard-hitting Leghorns to just five hits in sending them to their first loss.

Nick Kamages pitched well for Petaluma, but a bit of wildness cost him big time in the last of the sixth inning when a walk and a hit batter both led to scores on a double by Christian Rivero off relief pitcher Zeke Brockley.

A triple by Andrakin and Zarco’s sacrifice fly scored a Petaluma run in the fifth and another came home on Walbert’s double in the seventh, but the Leghorns could get no closer and were one loss away from elimination.

Game three

Petaluma made sure that elimination didn’t happen the next day as they came up with their best offensive performance of the tournament in a 9-3 win over Tucson Post 36, the Arizona State champion.

Tucson pitcher Jacob Wiltshire shut Petaluma down over the first three innings, allowing just one base runner on a single by Zarco through the first three frames.

Petaluma pitcher Riley Cronin more than matched Wiltshire’s effort. He pitched four scoreless innings before giving up a couple of runs in the sixth. By then, the Leghorns already had five runs, and were on their way to the win.

The Leghorns scored three runs in the fourth on a lead-off double by Andrakin and RBI hits by Kramer and Zarco.

Jack Gallagher drove home two more runs in the fifth with a double and Petaluma put the game away with a four-run rally in the sixth keyed by Andrakin’s two-run double.

Game four

Petaluma doggedly held on to a spot in the playoffs by holding off tournament favorite Damien Post 35 of Honolulu, 6-4.

The win was the third in four games for the Leghorns who had to

hold off the talented Hawaii team (27-2) in the late innings. It took five pitchers to do the job, but final Petaluma pitcher, Justin Thomas, struck out the last batter in

the bottom of the seventh inning with the potential tying runs on base to seal the win.

The victory meant everything for Petaluma in a win-or-go home contest. Once again pitching was at a premium as coach Jeff Inglin rotated

in hurlers mid-way through at bats against dangerous hitters on the Post35 club.

The Leghorns jumped on soft-tossing Hawaii starter Kaipo Panui for three runs in the top of the first inning and added two more in the third for a 5-0 advantage. Panui alternated blooper pitches with an assortment of fast balls, but Petaluma batters timed his efforts well.

Doubles by Andrakin, Kramer and Lewis sparked the first-nning rally, and the Leghorns never trailed. All three shots split the Hawaii outfield and rolled to the fence. Lewis knocked in a pair of runs with his double.

Lewis came back to knock in another run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to right field. A double down the right field line under the glove of the first baseman struck by Bryce Cannon moved runners into scoring position.

Second Leghorn pitcher, Morgan, replaced starter Kramer and ran into

trouble in the fourth inning when Hawaii scored all of its runs on six hits. Three of the safeties were of the infield variety, however, and the hard-luck Morgan was relieved by Zeke Brockley who got out of trouble using a hard-to-time sidearm delivery. A double play started on a ground ball to Zarco at second base helped clear the bases.

Zarco also turned in the defensive play of the game with a sliding grab of a ground ball and toss to Lewis at first for an out in the bottom of the third inning.

Gallagher, who was solid behind the plate for the Leghorns, also played a

big role in plating an important insurance run in the top of the sixth. Ater singling, Gallagher advanced to second and came around to score on a wide throw to third base by the Hawaii catcher.

Brockley was followed on the bump by Andrakin and Thomas before the contest was finally settled.

Fireworks booming beyond the outfield fence seemed appropriate for the winning Leghorns to move on to play another game. The combination of five pitchers accounted for 10 strikeouts along the way.

Lewis led the six-hit attack for Petaluma with three RBIs, while Kramer scored twice as Petaluma improved to 35-12 for the season.

Hunter Peneueta had two hits for Post 35.

(The Argus-Courier staff contributed to this report.)

