JJ SAYS: Something strange about New Mexico baseball

I’m sure New Mexico is a very fine state. I am fascinated by desert country and enthralled by those table-top mountains that people call plateaus. I am sure there are some very fine people in that state.

But you will have to forgive me if I carry just a slight grudge against the New Mexico baseball teams. After all, it was a team from Roswell that knocked the Petaluma Intermediate Little League team out of that division’s World Series and a team from Albuquerque that ended the Petaluma American Legion team’s run in the West Regional Tournament and prevented it from going to the Legion World Series.

Coincidence or were there other world forces at work? Consider that both New Mexico teams won in final innings after the Petaluma teams seemed to be on the verge of victory.

It is hard to explain how Petaluma’s Intermediate team of 11-13-year-olds let a lead slip away on a wild pitch and a homer in the last inning of its game against Roswell.

There was certainly a strange force guiding the Albuquerque team’s destiny in the American Legion Tournament played on the impressive stadium-like diamond in Fairfield.

I’m admittedly prejudiced, but bias aside, Petaluma should have won the game it lost 6-5 to end its bid for a spot in the American Legion World Series.

American Legion baseball is different from travel ball. It is a grind. Petaluma reached the Regional Tournament by sweeping its way through the Area Tournament, but to reach the Regionals had to win five games in three days to take the state title.

By the time they reached Sunday’s showdown for the World Series, still needing to win two more games to reach their goal, the Leghorns had to be playing on borrowed energy.

Of course, the same was true for the Albuquerque players, who had the added disadvantage of being far from home. The Petalumans could, at least, sleep in their own beds at night. That is they could after their short-in-distance, but long-in-traffic frustration drive back to Petaluma.

The Leghorns needed just three outs to win the game after giving Albuquerque two runs on errors early in the game. The game ended on a throwing error, but no one error or, in this case, three errors, decide a game. There are missed opportunities all along the way that add up to a win or a loss.

But, the fact is, the Leghorns lost (mulligans are not allowed in baseball), and it is Albuquerque that went on to defeat Hawaii and earn the trip to Shelby.

How close did the Leghorns come?

They were within three outs of winning the first game Sunday afternoon for the right to play a Hawaiian state champion team they had just beaten a night earlier.

Nothing is guaranteed, but I would have liked the Leghorns’ chances. But would’ve and should’ve don’t count in the final standings.

The Leghorns will have to settle for an outstanding season, a lot of good baseball, skills improved and friendships made.

It’s quite a list of accomplishments, but Petalumans on two levels can’t help but wonder if, in their final games of the season, they weren’t playing with at least one cleat in the Twilight Zone.

