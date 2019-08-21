New travel ball team for high schoolers

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 21, 2019, 8:29AM
Updated 10 minutes ago

The Petalocos fallball baseball program is currently registering freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in developing their baseball skills this September and October.

While the program has no official affiliation with Casa Grande’s baseball program, many of Casa’s current coaching staff will be helping coach the travel teams. The Petalocos will form two teams based on age and hold weekly practices and games. For more information, email petalocosbaseball@gmail.com.

