Memorialfor MikeThomas

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 14, 2019, 9:31AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A memorial service for Mike Thomas, one of Petaluma’s all-time best softball players, will be held Sunday at the Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Building at 4 p.m.

After playing baseball at Petaluma High School, Thomas went on to play fast pitch softball at its highest level for Gunella Brothers and Petaluma’s Grayview Farms. He was also a successful coach for the Petaluma High School girls softball team and several recreational women’s and co-ed teams.

Thomas was a successful business man who, along with brother Mark, founded Couches Etc., for many years a fixture in downtown Petaluma.

A highly spiritual man, Thomas was a devoted to the Jehovah Witness religion.

He died Aug. 2 from heart complications.

