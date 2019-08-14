Memorialfor MikeThomas
A memorial service for Mike Thomas, one of Petaluma’s all-time best softball players, will be held Sunday at the Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Building at 4 p.m.
After playing baseball at Petaluma High School, Thomas went on to play fast pitch softball at its highest level for Gunella Brothers and Petaluma’s Grayview Farms. He was also a successful coach for the Petaluma High School girls softball team and several recreational women’s and co-ed teams.
Thomas was a successful business man who, along with brother Mark, founded Couches Etc., for many years a fixture in downtown Petaluma.
A highly spiritual man, Thomas was a devoted to the Jehovah Witness religion.
He died Aug. 2 from heart complications.