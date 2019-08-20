Much new for Casa Grande football, including the head coach

It is difficult to anticipate how well Casa Grande’s Gaucho football team will do in the ultra-competitive Vine Valley Athletic League under new coach John Antonio, but if effort counts, the Gauchos have good reason for high hopes.

One thing the coach knows after a strong summer of weight training and skills competition — the Gauchos will compete, both individually and as a team.

“In practice, the players all want to go against the best players. They want to test themselves against the best. They want to compete,” the coach said.

Antonio is the third head coach in four years for the Gauchos, but the former head coach at Piner High School in Santa Rosa is no stranger to Casa Grande football, having served as an assistant under Trent Herzog and also as an assistant at St. Vincent before taking a Piner team that had won just two games the season before he became coach to the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Gauchos are coming off a 4-7 season, but all four wins came in Vine Valley Athletic League play, allowing them to reach the North Coast Section playoffs.

A Casa Grande secret weapon that might not be secret long after he begins playing is quarterback Miguel Robertson. He had limited experience as a junior, completing 38 of 70 passes for 366 yards, but he has been impressive in practice.

“He came in faster and in great physical shape,” the coach said. “He is a great leader. The players go to him first when there are any issues.”

Sophomore Dominic Feliciano, son of Casa running backs coach Leon Feliciano, will be the backup.

Casa Grande has several talented running backs, led by returning all-league senior Matt Herrera. He led the team in rushing with 493 yards last season and also caught 117 passes.

Sophomore Ryan Kasper, junior Dominic Giomi and senior Julian Gaona form a solid cadre behind Herrera.

“They have different styles, but they all complement one another,” said Antonio.

Casa Grande has a talented corps of receivers, led by senior Dominic McHale, who led the team last season with 42 receptions for 488 yards and seven touchdowns.

“He works hard,” said Antonio. “He leads by example.”

Rashad Nixon is also a talented receiver with varsity experience.

Kobe Krnaich, Matt Youngberg, Brady Coons and Joe McGuire could also fit into the receiving position, as will Maverick Googins and Eli Cappelen.

Helping on offense will be Antonio Bernardini, Charles Nathe and Aaron Junnila.

The offensive front will be anchored by seniors Johnny Fregakis and 270-pound Jack Ferris, along with junior brothers Nick and Sean McCarthy. Seniors Garrison Crockett and Nick Tobin are also in line for playing time.

“The sophomores are learning. They are going to give us some depth,” Antonio said.

The Casa Grande defense will be built around some outstanding athletes and filled in with promising sophomores, although it will be practically all new, with several key players working both sides of the scrimmage.

Strength of the defense could be at linebacker, where Mateo Milani has been impressive at middle linebacker and Quinten Lopez and Logan Walsh return with varsity experience.

McHale is back in the defensive backfield after a strong junior season.

Antonio mentioned Bernardini at linebacker, Krnaich at safety, Cappelen at cornerback, Reese Steinberg at safety, Aaron Junnila on the line, Jake Bolek in the backfield as others who have been impressive in the early going.