Can Petaluma’s football Trojans convert potential into success?

Petaluma High School’s football Trojans aren’t exactly rebuilding, but they are filling in some big holes left by the graduation of many key seniors from a team that went 3-3 in the tough Vine Valley Athletic League, 6-5 overall and reached the North Coast Section playoffs last season.

Petaluma has potential but has to find a way to make that potential equal success as it prepares for a VVAL season that features behemoth Vintage and a cadre of solid teams trying to knock off the defending champion.

Although the Trojans lose their main offensive players from last season, all-everything back Garrett Freitas and quarterback Cole Powers, they have offensive weapons.

“Our skill positions are pretty good,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “Both our quarterbacks are good and we have good receivers and good backs.

“Our line is inexperienced. We have some work to do there.”

Running back in the post-Freitas era may be by committee, led by seniors Joe Alioto and Dante Rato. Both had limited varsity experience last season.

Krist has been impressed with Alioto’s preparation. “He has done a great job getting ready for the season,” the coach said.

Luis Lozano Mejia provides Petaluma with an inside power runner.

The coach has also been impressed with transfer Randall Braziel, who comes to Petaluma from the Los Angeles area. “He’s a football player,” Krist noted. “He gives us the athleticism Garret gave us.”

Petaluma is known as a team that doesn’t go airborne often, but that could change some this season with a bevy of outstanding receivers, led by senior Tony Moeckel. “He had a great summer,” said Krist. “He has speed and can really jump.”

Also among the receiving corps will be Ryan Sullivan, Luke Rivas and transfer Austin Miller.

The Trojans’ tight end is an integral part of the Petaluma blocking contingent, but will also be called on to grab passes in key situations. Petaluma should be well served at the position by Ivan Cortez and Josh Dunbar, who never missed a workout during the summer.

The Petaluma offensive line, a strong point for the Trojans by the end of last season, has some potential standouts, but the coaching staff is looking for depth from less experienced players to give the front-line players breathers on either offense or defense.

Matt Slayers, a three-year varsity player, leads a group that includes veterans Jack Santos and Scott Crayne.

Casey Pectol and Ty Tomei will help.

Key to the Petaluma offense, as always, will be the quarterback. Krist plans to continue to use the ground-oriented open offense that has been a mainstay of the Trojan attack for three decades, with, as usual, a few wrinkles folded into the mix.

That means the quarterback must not only be a talented athlete, but also mentally quick and football savvy. This season, the man is junior Jack Hartman. Hartman played mostly on defense last season, but he did see some quarterbacking duties behind starter Cole Powers. In limited play, he passed for 55 yards and ran for 112, averaging 7.5 yards on 15 carries.

“We’ll still be running the triple option,” Krist acknowledged. “We’ll be playing to our strength. Hartman is very versatile and he knows the offense. He can make something out of nothing.”

Many of the same players that are being counted on for the offense will be mainstays on defense.

Slayer and Luis Salzano will likely start at defensive ends.

The Trojans could put some beef inside on the defensive line with Wagers, who goes 235 pounds, joining Marco Gutierrez Lopez, who weighs in at 290 pounds.

There is toughness at linebacker with Dante Ratto and Ryan Sullivan at outside backer, with Alioto at middle linebacker and transfer Avery Ramon among those supplying depth.

Hartman was one of the best defensive safeties in the VVAL last season as a sophomore. He will be the key to the Petaluma secondary. Gianni Johnson will also be counted on for safety work.

Braziel and Tony Moeckel are the likely to begin as the starting corner backs.

“We’ve got to be healthy,” Krist said. “We have to stay healthy so we can create rests. We can prevent having to go two ways if we can keep people healthy.”

First game

Petaluma gets an early test when it opens the season at home Friday night against a Tamalpais Red Tailed Hawk team that expects to be even better than last season’s squad that went 6-5 and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

Although the two teams have a long history of competition, they did not meet last season.