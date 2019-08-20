The Petaluma Argus-Courier wants your scores

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 20, 2019, 3:55PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A reminder to all coaches and scorekeepers: The Argus-Courier wants your scores and event information.

We want scores from all varsity, junior varsity, freshman and youth games and matches.

To report is easy. Email is best to johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com. A word of caution, there is only one “n” in johnie. You may also call scores to (707) 776-8466.

Please be sure to provide details such as names of both opponents, what league or level of play and when the game was played.

Please be careful with spelling of names and include both first and last names. Reports containing only one name will not be used. When phoning a score, please verbally spell out all names.

Libelous or statements in poor taste will not be used.

Please include contact information in case there are questions.

Photos of good quality can be used, but blurred, out-of-focus or poorly lighted images will not be used.

The Argus-Courier reserves the right to edit or re-write reports.

Stories for online publication on the Petaluma360 website will be accepted at any time. Deadline for print publication is 10 a.m. Tuesday prior to Thursday publication.

