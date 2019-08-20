JJ SAYS: Mike Thomas was a good man

It has been phrased many ways, but the essential truth of what can be said when words don’t come easy is: “He was a good man.”

That pretty well sums up what really needs to be said about Mike Thomas, who passed away Aug. 2. According to his family, Mike died of heart complications resulting from Parkinsonism and other related diseases that limited him physically, but he never lost his profoundly optimistic outlook on life. He was 69 years old.

From my perspective, I am writing too many of these tributes to former great Petaluma athletes, and Mike was truly a great Petaluma athlete and coach.

I remember him as an outstanding softball player, part of the legendary Guanella Brothers teams. He also played for Petaluma’s Grayview Farms team.

Mike was also a coach, and he helped established the winning softball tradition at Petaluma High School that continues to this day.

Of course, he was also a successful businessman, who jointed with brother Mark to make Couches, Etc., a mainstay business in downtown Petaluma.

He was devoted to his daughter, Tracy, and was both a coach and an ardent fan as she starred in basketball.

He is also survived by an older brother, Tommy Thomas.

Later in his life, Mike married Barbra and became a deeply devoted religious person.

That’s where I really began to know Mike.

He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness and took the teaching to heart, attempting to bring the same peace he and Barbra found to others. It was a passion few ever find for any cause.

It worked for me. I enjoy talking religion, spirituality and the like with others, and that included Mike and Barbra. I spent several once-a-week meetings with them until it became obvious I wasn’t going to become a convert and I eventually drifted away.

Mike and I remained friends and I will forever value our discussions, but more than that I will value the time I spent getting to know the man behind the athlete and coach.

He was one of the most positive people I have ever met. He loved sports and was a true Petaluma High School supporter. On many occasions, I would get a call asking when and where the Trojan softball team was playing or how they were doing. Of course, we also talked Giants and Forty-Niners.

I don’t really know a lot about Mike’s life, other than what Tracy shared in a warm tribute to her father or what Barbra wrote in her remembrance of her husband.

What comes out in both tributes is their respect and admiration for someone they loved.

As for me, I’ll leave it at this: He was a good man.

