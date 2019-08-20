Outlook is bright for local volleyball teams

The unmistakable sound of hard hit volleyballs rocketing across freshly finished floors could be heard in warm gymnasiums as the three Petaluma high schools began official practice last week under veteran head coaches. Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent will all open their 2019 schedules with contests on the third week in August.

Casa Grande was to open play early on Tuesday in a pre-league competition at the home of the Lady Panthers at Santa Rosa. The Gauchos (13-9) finished with a rush last season, and earned a ninth seed in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

Casa knocked off favored Montgomery in the Viking gym, 3-2, to advance to the second round under third-year coach Amber Taylor. The Gauchos won four league games in succession to close out the regular season with an 8-4 mark in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

“I don’t know how high our hopes will be, but we finished very strong last season,” noted Taylor.

“Awelina Fakalata, Simone Wright and Bella Blue all return across the front line and we should be strong there.” Fakalata, a powerful all-around performer, was an all league selection in her first season in Vine Valley Athletic League play as a sophomore last year.

Taylor also singled out returning junior Savanna Sutton for special mention.

“Savanna has gone through another round of chemotherapy and radiation, and is still playing very well at limited speed during our opening drills,” said Taylor. “She is a tough competitor.”

Casa Grande will not have a home match until it hosts league opponent and defending champion Justin Siena of Napa on Sept. 10.

On the west side of town, fifth-year coach Ryan Hughes is set to guide the Petaluma High volleyball fortunes again this season. Hughes has crafted an overall record of 54-42 at the helm of the T-Girl program, and a visit to the North Coast Section playoffs in three out of the last four seasons.

Highlights of the 2018 season included two highly contested (3-2) matches against crosstown rival Casa Grande and victories over Windsor and Napa.

Middle blocker Lily Paschoal and outside hitter Emma Weiand, both 5-feet, 11-inches, return for senior seasons on a very experienced club. Kaleigh Weiand also comes back for her senior campaign as a setter.

“We have been using Julia Mattox as a middle blocker early in the year, and she has been looking pretty good so far,” said Hughes. “I think that Julia can be a force this year.”

Petaluma opens the 2019 season with a home match against Rancho Cotate on Thursday. The home standing Rancho club will be opening their its new campus complex.

Defending North Central League II co-champion St. Vincent embarks on an ambitious schedule again this season under third-year head coach Kelsey McIntire. The Lady Mustangs completed league play last season with a sparkling 15-1 record, but lost the top seed in the North Central League II by dropping a post season match to powerful Roseland Prep.

In the NCS Division V playoffs, the Mustangs traveled to San Francisco as the No. 11 seed, and upset host Drew School to advance to the second round.

This season St. Vincent opens play against Berean Christian at DeCarli Gym on Thursday. Also on the schedule this season are Bay Counties foes Marin Academy and San Domenico. The Mustangs are additionally entered in the highly competitive Nor Cal Invitational held at Rancho Cotate.

Senior outside hitter Amanda Zeryny will be back again this season for coach McIntire after banging out 212 kills for the Lady Mustangs in 2018. Zeryny had terrific outing in both playoff games against Drew and the Bay School. “Amanda has come back with a fire in her belly for this season,” noted McIntire.

Alexandria Saisi made great strides as the setter in the 2018 edition of the Mustangs, and she comes back for a senior season. Last year Saisi came on strong in the second half the season.

Also returning for the Mustangs will be junior back court specialist Sarah Sarlatte. She had 381 digs last season. Sophia Skubic also comes back after recording meaningful court time in the back row during her solid freshman season.

Soon to join the regular rotation will be Novato transfer Grayce Woerner. An all around player for the Hornets last season, she finished with 140 digs as a sophomore. She must sit out part of the early schedule due to transfer rules in the CIF.