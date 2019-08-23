St. Vincent defense leads to volleyball upset

St. Vincent had the game changing answers on the defensive side of the net as the Lady Mustangs upset visiting Berean Christian in straight sets, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19 in the volleyball season opener for both teams in a warm DeCarli Gym on Thursday.

It was a measure of pay back for the Mustangs under coach Kelsey McIntire who dropped their first match to the taller Lady Eagles in Walnut Creek last season. Berean Christian was the ninth seeded team in Division V in the North Coast Section last season and made it all the way to play in the Norcal Playoffs.

There was no quit in the shorter, but focused Mustangs as they repeatedly scrambled to keep the ball in play against the hard-hitting Eagles.

The play of the Mustangs pleased McIntire who said afterward, “Our girls have a lot of grit. They get a lot of things done on defense against big-hitting teams like Berean Christian. We played like that in our scrimmage against Rancho Cotate on Tuesday. We are not very tall again this season, and defense will be a key for us.”

The Mustangs opened a commanding 24-15 advantage in the first set by keeping the ball alive, and it set the tone for the rest of the match.

Offensively, the Mustangs led most of the way in all three sets, and only fell behind, 7-8, in the third set on a booming kill by Eagle captain Zippy Duziak.

St. Vincent regained command on four straight points on the serves of Amanda Zeryny when Berean was guilty of too many balls hit out of bounds of the deep end line. Acrobatic digs by senior Grace Hood and Sarah Sarlatte kept the ball in play for the scrambling Mustangs.

Zeryny earned the notice of the home crowd when she rolled a kill along the top ribbon of the net to provide an important point for the Mustangs after a highly contested rally.

Another dig by Hood and a surprising kill by Sarlatte helped the Mustangs hold off a third-game charge by the Lady Eagles (21-18). The smash by Sarlatte came after a reload when she adjusted the angle at the net.

A dig and follow-up kill by Zeryny helped put the final game away at 25-19, and the upset win was in the books.

Zeryny had a powerful effort from her outside hitter position, blasting her hits to vulnerable spots in the Eagle defense. Hood and senior Alexandr Saisi kept the ball alive with athletic digs on hard-hit balls by the Eagles. The sets by Saisi were high enough to be on point through the entire match.

The visiting Eagles from the Diablo Valley League in the East Bay were paced at the net by Duziak and the 6-foot Olivia Corns, but many of their hard hits sailed long past the end line.

St. Vincent made it a clean sweep on the afternoon with a 25-23 and 25-21 win in the junior varsity game.