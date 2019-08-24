Tamalpais holds off Petaluma in football season opener

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 23, 2019, 11:45PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Visiting Tamalpais dominated play in the first half, and the Red-Tailed Hawks went on to hold off Petaluma, 27-19, in the football season opener for both teams on Friday. The Hawks out gained the Trojans, 189-52, in the first half, and scored once in each quarter to take a commanding 14-0 lead at intermission.

Crew Hutson of Tamalpais put the first touchdown on the board with a 9-yard run after Petaluma set the Hawks up at mid-field with a failed onside kick to start the game.

A gallop of 20 yards by Dante Ratto and a pair of quarterback sneaks by Jack Hartman helped Petaluma crawl back into the contest, but the Trojans never were able to grab the lead.

Two touchdown passes to swift Ben Reid helped Tamalpais maintain the margin of victory even though they were outplayed in the second half by the surging Trojans.

Outside linebacker Mathew Salyers, Hartman and Mario Zarco turned in solid defensive performances for the Trojans. Zarco recovered a Red-Tailed Hawk fumble in the second quarter to halt a drive on the Trojan 33-yard line.

